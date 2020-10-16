Nearly 20% of Latinos are rooting for Trump this upcoming election.



A recent survey provided percentages of people groups and who they are supporting for the United States Presidential election the Latin Community and assumed evangelicals are most likely to vote for Trump. The Latino vote has risen to 30% nationwide according to Claremont Mckenna College. Many Latinos are currently expressing their support for the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his campaign rallies.



"Latinos will be among the largest groups of voters in key swing states in 2020." The college also reported that Trump is well performed in the five states which are, Florida (41%), Nevada (38%), Texas (35%), Georgia (35%), and North Carolina (28%). The Senior Pastor of New Season Christian Worship Center in Sacramento stated the "Latino will support Trump for strong beliefs on abortion, freedom of religion, and biblical justice."



Christian Post announced that Small Latino churches will provide many votes for Donald Trump-nearly over 500 votes. "If Democrats continue in their peasant political path, they will lose more of the Latino vote. Latinos will become more politically active and more conservative to oppose abortion."



According to exit polls conducted by Edison Research for the National Election Pool, Trump has won 28% of the Latino votes. The Florida polls showed Trump gaining far more votes than Biden in November. Politicians believe Latinos will become the country's largest minority voting group this year.



"A record 32 million are eligible to vote, accounting for 13.3 percent of all eligible voters and making up large numbers of voters in swing states like Colorado, Nevada, Arizona and, of course, Florida, where they are nearly a quarter of voters."

