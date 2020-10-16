34 year-old woman, Diano Stephanie Guerrero was found raping a young boy- 14years old- in the back seat of her car.

The teenage boy was followed by his mom after she informed them to stay away from each other. Instead of barging into the car, the mom patiently called the police to arrive. After the investigation, the victim stated he had a sexual affair with Guerrero twice. The teenage boy mentioned he thought Guerrero was 24 and informed the officer he had no idea. The police arrested Diana Stephanie Guerrero for allegedly raping the child on several occasions despite the boy's mother warning. Guerrero is now facing two charges of 3rd Degree Rape of a Child.

The two met at a local church as the victim stated Guerrero knew that he was only 14 years old. According to the news report, Guerrero pleaded not guilty to the charges of child rape. Her bail was set at $10,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov.12.

