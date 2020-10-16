On Monday, President Donald Trump's Physician, Dr. Sean Conley announced with a letter that Trump has tested negative for coronavirus. Dr. Conley stated Trump is no longer infectious to others. The letter contained information on behalf of Trump's negative result for the supporters who were sincerely concerned.

The letter from Dr. Conley mentioned:

"I release the following information with the permission of President Donald Trump."

"In response to your inquiry regarding the President's most recent COVID-19 tests, I can share with you that he has tested NEGATIVE, on consecutive days, using the Abbott BinaxNOW antigen card."

"It is important to note that this test was not used in isolation for the determination of the President's current negative status. Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgeneric RNA, and PCR style threshold measurements, as well as an ongoing assessment of viral culture data, all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication."

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others."