Randy Arozarena, the left fielder of Tampa Bay Rays never fails to glorify God at all times.



When Arozarena defeated the Yankees, Arozarena proudly posted an image on Instagram with the caption "Dios es grande" which translates to "God is great."

Previously, he posted on Instagram with a caption that read in part, "If God has me here, it's for a purpose." On October 8, after hitting his third home run of the playoffs, Arozarena posted a video on Instagram with the caption that read in part, "God makes everything possible." Subsequently on October 12, after hitting a home run, Arozarena was seen pointing up at the sky, glorifying God.



Arozarena uses his social platforms to publicize his glorification of his God and has been consistently sharing the good news with his fans and his followers without shame.



Catcher Mike Zunimo praised Arozarena in an interview, "I think everyone is just in awe when he steps into the box. The power surge really ignites our offense. The sky's the limit with him. It's truly amazing what he can do against the best arms in the game."

Manager Kevin Cash didn't save his compliments for Arozarena's quality in a statement, "For a guy who swings as aggressively as he does, Randy's just been as bright as any spot or as any player in the postseason."

Arozarena shared his wholesome experience joining Tampa in January.

"Ever since I got traded over, it has been a very close-knit, family-like environment, and I felt very comfortable. As far as the baseball side of things, I just let it be in God's hands. I feel very relaxed." Arozarena shared.