The scared is being tempered with as things like scripture and religious literature are being removed from the common areas of senior housing without warning or notice of the residents.

Ben Carson, secretary of Housing and Urban Development stated the department is investigating a complaint against the owner and the manager of the senior apartments in Oklahoma. Carson complained that 'removing religious materials upon the senior residents was discrimination against any group for practicing their religious traditions.' Believing the Trump Administration would reach out, the residents at the Carriage Crossing Apartment sent out a letter to Carson regarding the removal of Bibles and Christian material.

According to the Times and Christian Post, more than 200 properties in 16 states allegedly removed faith-based books belonging to residents who pay rent to use the common areas. Ben Carson stated, 'Religious liberty is at the core of our nation's identity and will be upheld under the Fair Housing Act."

"Religious freedom is one of the most revered rights in the United States. The First Amendment to the Constitution prohibits the government from making any law prohibiting the free exercise of religion or abridging the freedom of speech."

