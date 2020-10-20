More than 6,000 scientists have signed an anti-lockdown petition stating coronavirus policies are causing 'irreparable damage'.



The petition talks about the goal of achieving herd immunity, which the authors believe 'will minimize the risk of infection to all.' The petition, which is called the Great Barrington Declaration was written on October 4 and co-authorized by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a professor of medicine at Harvard. The petition mentioned that safety measures should stay in place until a vaccine is available. Discussing the approach for vulnerable people, the petition noticed that implementing measures to protect the group should be the central aim of public health responses to coronavirus.

The petition stated, "As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies and recommend an approach we call focused protection. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health." The petition also talks about the basic sanitizing regulations that can help achieve the goal of advocating a full reopening of the economy. 'But those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.'

"Restaurants and other businesses should open. Arts, music, sport, and other cultural activities should resume. People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity."

