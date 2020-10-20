The First Lady, Melania Trump shared her experience with coronavirus from the White House.

Melania Trump expressed to Americans that the World should re-consider the covid measures and be safe while we are living throughout the pandemic. The First Lady also stated she faced fear and couldn't help but think about the next day when the symptoms hit. Luckily her son tested negative with no symptoms.

"I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after. I experienced body aches, a cough, and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food."

"We are grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. Conley and his team. I found myself even more grateful and in awe of caretakers and first responders everywhere. To the medical staff and the residence staff who have been taking care of our family. Thank you, don't say enough."

"Recovering from an illness gives you a lot of time to reflect. I thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination."

"I am happy to report that I have tested negative and hope to resume my duties as soon as I can. I encourage everyone to continue to live the healthiest life they can."

