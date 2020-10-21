The remains of a Ghanaian Christian beheaded by the Islamic State terrorist has finally been laid to rest in Egypt.



The terrorist group executed 21 Christian men on a Libyan beach in 2015 as the video got released. Along with the 20 Christians who were beheaded, one of the men, Matthew Ayariga's body is still known to be unfound. The picture showed 21 men kneeled on the shore with black-masked jihadis behind carrying weapons. Several men were spotted praying silently before the execution. A mother of two men told the Watani News, "We thank our master because He succeeded in returning the remains of the martyr so that he would be next to his brothers in the church.



We collapsed with great joy because the martyr Matthew is dear to us, and he is one of our children because he was martyred with our children and adhered to his Christ." The Barnabas Fund reported regarding the 2015 execution video that Ayariga was asked to reject Christ. While the militant demanded him to follow Islam, he simply stated, 'Their God is my God.'



According to The Christian Post, a museum was opened honoring those men who were beheaded by the terrorists. The museum featured the victim's lives and details of how they were executed.



