Famous hip-hop artist, Kanye West took some time to say thank you to God and his fans who supported him and his music as he recently won four awards at the BBMAs.



Kanye became the first artist to win both Billboard's Top Gospel Album and Top Christian Album with his 2019 album, 'Jesus is King'. West made a huge impact among nonbelievers who follow him on Social Media which got them into Christianity and faith by listening to his music. When Kanye West released Jesus is King, he publicly announced that he will no longer make secular worldly music and believes God will lead him his way.



Kanye mentioned on Twitter: "Thank God for the favor the increase and these YEEZY SLIDES. Thank Billboard awards for the 9 nominations and 4 wins. Invite me next time and I'll pull up."



"It's God's country, we are doing everything in service to God, nobody but God no more. I am in service of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and I put everything I get on the line to serve God."



The Billboard announced that 'Jesus is King' album broke Kanye West's prior streaming record which had approximately 196.0 million views and streams.



