Justin Bieber once again breaks the media by releasing a new music video collaboration with producer, Benny Blanco.

The song, 'Longely' featured a young 14-year-old boy who reflected Bieber when he was a child. The music video started off with the boy saying he was lonely struggling with success and isolation. The video had hit 3 million views on youtube and is still growing. The video shot the young boy, Jacob alone staring at his reflection in a huge dressing room mirror. He says, 'I'm so lonely' when he appears on the stage. The video reveals Bieber's life story when he was a young boy trying to figure out his dreams and life. The ending scene appears with Bieber looking directly into Jacob as if it is an actual reflection.

"Everybody knows my name now something about it still feels strange. Looking at the mirror trying to steady yourself seeing somebody else. Maybe when I'm older it will all come down but it's killing me now."

Bieber shared on Instagram: "Lonely is out now with Benny Blanco. When he showered me this song, to be honest, it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn't easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times! Seeing someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that's why I believe this song is so powerful! And Jacob is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."



