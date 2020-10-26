As the pandemic began to ease down, more than half of the Christian Pastors in the US resumed in-person services following various safety measures.

Some megachurches such as North Point Community Church, Saddleback Church, and The Potter's House have remained closed due to rules about compacity. Recently, the famous evangelical pastor from Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen, announced that people are getting ready for the return for in-person service. After 7 months of closure, The Lakewood Church in Texas finally reopens its door for Sunday service in March. In the beginning, Pastor Joel Osteen allowed 4,000 people to limit to enter indoor services while others attending online.

Osteen mentioned during a recent sermon, "We were not created to go through life over by problems, struggling to make it in mediocrity, God created us to reign, to be the victor, not the victim."



Osteen showed love and gratefulness towards God for how great God has been working for his ministry. "We've never been closed, the building was closed but can I tell you these last months, we have had our greatest outreach of ministry in 61 years!"



The Lakewood Church shared on Instagram: "God is not limited by anything or anyone. God can do exceedingly, abundantly, above all you could ask, think, or imagine. Not only can God make a way for you, He can go far beyond your greatest expectations."



