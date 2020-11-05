Everybody knows that the 2020 Elections is a very crucial time for the United States of America. This is the time when the country will decide on whether it will continue to be led by current President Donald Trump, or if it will be led by former Vice President Joe Biden.

So far, no one knows who will be declared President of the U.S. for the next four years. The battle is neck to neck, and people everywhere are feeling mixed emotions about the matter - regardless whether they are on the side of Trump or not.

Because of this, various Christian leaders are urging believers in the country to keep praying for the U.S. Elections. These prominent ministers are encouraging people of faith to hold on to God amid the growing confusion caused by the battle for the nation.

Keep praying

Patricia King, a respected apostolic and prophetic minister and head of Patricia King Ministries, urged Christians via a Facebook Live to keep praying for God's will to be done in the U.S. Elections.

King, in the video, said "It's never over until it's over." She said she doesn't accept what reports are saying because Trump's rallies are often packed with people.

She then said there are many suspicious things going on, and because of these things, people have to keep praying. "There is too much at stake right now," King told listeners. "We're not through praying yet."

Christians have to keep praising Jesus Christ and crying out for God's mercy: "we are not gonna have a government that is anti-church, anti-Israel, anti-life," she said. We have to "pray through," she added.

Righteous election

Robert Hotchkin, founder of Men on the Frontlines and one of the key leaders in Patricia King Ministries, also urges Christians to decree that the enemies of God will fail in their attempt to "hijack or steal" the elections.

The minister also urged Christians to pray for God to send angels to watch over the ballots and for God to "Expose any corruption or malfeasance, and render it all null and void!"

Silencing God's enemies

Franklin Graham, son of the late great evangelist Billy Graham, invited Christians to join him in praying for the country and the 2020 elections, specifically so that "the will of God would be done."

Many individuals "fear that some are trying to steal the elections," the president of Samaritan's Purse said in a Facebook post. In light of this, he urges the faithful everywhere in the country to pray against those who are doing things contrary to God's plans for America.

"Pray that the enemies of God would be quieted and that all their plans would be put to nothing," Graham said.

Appeal to Heaven

Dutch Sheets, the executive director of of Christ for the Nations Institute, had a simple post on Twitter:

"Appeal To Heaven," he tweeted.

The head of Dutch Sheets Ministries urges Christians everywhere to keep praying for God stop efforts to steal the US elections, and to let His will be done in America.

Third Day

James Goll, a respected author and prophetic minister, urged Christians to keep on "watching and praying" because "it's not over till it's over and it's not over yet."

Goll's words encourage Christians to have hope. He said believers have to watch what happens on the "third day." He added that people of faith must not stop praying because the "scales are tipping towards MERCY!"