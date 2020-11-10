While the recent U.S. Elections have been nothing short of chaotic, reports of 13 pro-life women getting elected to Congress should bring about a sigh of relief to everyone in America.

Seven of these 13 Republican women have unseated Democrats who previously sat in position, Disrn reported. Some of them might be new to Congress, but all of them aren't new in the fight against the murder of defenseless, unborn children.

Here's a quick look at every new pro-life champion who will take their place in the halls of Congress starting Jan. 3, 2021:

Kat Cammack (FL-03)

Cammack is a member-elect representing Florida's 3rd congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Adam Christensen.

The small business owner and wife to a first responder told Ballotpedia that "Defending the unborn" is one of her three key campaign messages. "I am pro-life and I will fight to protect the unborn at all costs," she said.

Mary Miller (IL-15)

Miller is a member-elect representing Illinois' 15th congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Erika Weaver by a huge margin.

As a wife, mother, and grandmother, Miller is focused on being a voice for families. According to her campaign website, "She will oppose efforts to undermine and eliminate the Hyde Amendment, which makes it illegal to use federal funds to pay for abortions," and will also support efforts to defund Planned Parenthood.

Michelle Fischbach (MN-07)

Fischbach is a member-elect representing Minnesota's 7th congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Collin Peterson.

According to her campaign website, she will fight to "protect the unborn, who have the fundamental right to life, and defend the sanctity of innocent human life at all stages."

Lisa McClain (MI-10)

McClain is a member-elect representing Michigan's 10th congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Kimberly Bizon by a huge margin.

She is a self-described "Conservative Outsider" whose primary goal is to "restore the quality of life to the citizens of Michigan." She said she is "100% pro-life," adding that a "pre-born child has a fundamental right to life, which cannot be infringed."

Yvette Herrell (NM-02)

Herrell is a member-elect representing New Mexico's 2nd congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Xochitl Torres Small and Independent candidate Steve Jones.

According to her campaign website, Herrell is "100% Pro-Life" and "believes life starts at conception." She is also an advocate for Religious freedom.

Stephanie Bice (OK-05)

Bice ran for election to represent Oklahoma's 5th congressional district in the U.S. House. She defeated Democratic candidate Kendra Horn for the position. She is currently a member of the Oklahoma State Senate, representing District 22.

Bice supported pro-life policies while in the State Senate. She also opposed legislation promoting abortion. Her campaign website said she will fight to defend the unborn and the sanctity of life.

Nancy Mace (SC-01)

Mace is a member-elect representing South Carolina's first congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham despite a tight race.

As a single mother to two children, Mace said protecting life is "an especially important issue" to her. "I'm pro-life and believe we should defend life and liberty from conception to natural death," she said.

Lauren Boebert (CO-03)

Boebert is a member-elect representing Colorado's third congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Diane Mitsch Bush.

She is wife to her husband Jayson, founder to Colorado's famous Shooters Grill, and a proud mom to four boys. Her campaign website says she is Pro-Freedom, Pro-Guns, Pro-Constitution, Pro-Energy, Pro-Life, Pro-Colorado, and Pro-America.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA-14)

Greene is a member-elect representing Georgia's 14th congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal by a huge margin. Ausdal unofficially withdrew from the race.

Greene believes every life is precious. She said she will co-sponsor the Life at Conception Act and work to defund abortion.

Diana Harshbarger (TN-01)

Harshbarger is a member-elect representing Tennessee's first congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Blair Walsingham by a huge margin.

She is a licensed pharmacist who previously served as director of American Inhalation Specialists, a pharmaceutical company. She is "100% pro-life" and vowed to stand firm in her faith to defend life.

Victoria Spartz (IN-05)

Spartz is a member-elect representing Indiana's fifth congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Christina Hale.

Spartz said her experience growing up in Ukraine, a socialist nation, helped form her conservative values. Her campaign website said she will fight to protect the sanctity of "all human life," among others.

Maria Elvira Salazar (FL-27)

Salazar is a member-elect representing Florida's 27th congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Donna Shalala.

Salazar is a former journalist who became a voice against communist leader Fidel Castro. She also spoke for freedom and revealed oppressive regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. She is a Christian who believes in a culture that "values and nurtures all life from birth to death."

Ashley Hinson (IA-01)

Hinson is a member-elect representing Iowa's first congressional district. She defeated Democratic candidate Abby Finkenauer.

Hinson was formerly a reporter for KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids. She has a track record of voting in favor of pro-life legislation in previous years, and has been recommended by pro-life groups.