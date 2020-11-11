Tim Tebow has carved a name for himself as a devout Christian who stands for his faith and convictions even when situations force him to do otherwise. One such situation that happened in 2012, while he was still playing with the NY Jets, forced him to cuss, but he refused to do so.

Former teammate Nick Mangold shared an interesting occurrence in the past where Tebow was put in a spot when he appeared on BroBible's "Endless Hustle" podcast. The Broncos were in a huddle and the name of the play that they had to run included a curse word.

"We had a play that was a (explicit) screen, where the tight end actually fakes like he fell down on a running play, hops up, runs back over, throws back to the tight end and it's usually wide open," Mangold recalled in a report, according to TMZ.

Mangold made it seem like they were trying to test Tebow and see if he would say the cuss word. If that was indeed their intent, the 25th pick of the 2010 NFL Draft passed with flying colors. But the incident cost the Broncos dearly, causing confusion on the offensive line and taking too long in the huddle.

It was a memorable episode for Tebow where Mangold and his other Broncos teammates tried to put the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner in a spot. It is proof yet again that Tebow is willing to do anything for as long as it does not go against what he is preaching.

A Christian superhero

Tim Tebow has done a lot of sports. Most know him as a former NFL player and someone who is trying to cross to baseball. Though he is a household name, success has been hard to come by - yet another challenge in Tebow's life.

But if there is something that Tebow has been successful in, it would be showing his faith as a Christian. Outside sports, the 33-year-old continues to be a regular fixture in helping people in need.

One of his latest efforts was to bring new shoes to a homeless shelter in Phoenix. He brought 50 pairs of shoes to St. Vincent de Paul, a non-profit organization in Arizona, but it was not enough for everyone there, Fox News reported. Aware of that, he tried to offset the shortage by also donating the same pair he was wearing at that time.

Despite that effort, it remained that there were people there who did not get shoes. To make sure they don't end up empty-handed, Tebow took down the names of these individuals and sent them new pairs via the shelter, KXXV reported.

That scene is only one of many initiatives that Tebow has done in trying to do his best to help people, indicating that he is a devout Christian. Though he has struggled to make a name for himself in sports, he is a superhero accomplishing more outside the field.

"It really does mean a lot more than winning the Super Bowl," Tebow said at a Kansans for Life banquet. "One day, when you look back and people are talking about you and they say, 'Oh my gosh what are you going to be known for? Are you going to say Super Bowl, or we saved a lot of babies?'"