Kyle Lewis of the Seattle Mariners is bound for better things in the Major League Baseball and proof of that is winning a major individual award recently. The 25-year-old was named the American League Rookie of the Year on Monday, winning decisively over Luis Robert of the Chicago White Sox.

Despite a COVID-19 filled season, there was no question that Lewis was the unanimous choice to be this year's AL winner. He becomes the 12th unanimous winner, joining the likes of Carlton Fisk, Mark McGwire, Derek Jeter, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge.

Lewis was presented the award on the MLB Network while he was at home in Atlanta alongside his parents and friends. It was a precious moment that led to him becoming emotional. He is aware that the recognition is a big step in his career and admits that more work is needed for him to establish his name in the sport

"The road and all the highs and lows of the minor leagues and major leagues, the success and struggles with injuries and all that. When you get these milestone moments, there's an overwhelming rush of emotions sometimes," Lewis said during a video call with reporters after winning the award via MLB.com.

It was not an easy climb for the 11th overall pick of the 2016 MLB Draft. His career started off the wrong foot, suffering an ACL injury in his right knee that kept him grounded for 30 games. He sat out roughly 11 months but kept a positive mindset while undergoing rehabilitation. He knew it was an episode in life he had to deal with but kept the faith in God.

"The biggest thing that I learned about myself was that I shouldn't try to control everything," Lewis said. "I feel as though, a lot of times, you try to control every situation and have your hands on every situation. I've tried to take my hands away and let it be what it is going to be and let God be in control of my life."

Lewis found himself needing to work his way up once more. He worked his way to the Double-A level and then skipped Triple-A after getting a call-up from the Mariners. He officially debuted in September 2019 highlighted by a home run for his first official MLB hit.

It was all uphill from there. His rise was evident at that point, becoming only the second player to hit home runs in his first three big-league games. Lewis was also the first player to homer in six of his first 10 games.

Despite the rise in the sport, Lewis has not forgotten to thank God for his success. He gave credit to God on social media, aware that his run would not be possible without the guidance and support of God via Instagram.

"Thank you GOD for every moment. Time flies. Seasons come and go. Embrace it. Day by day! #GTG #DayByDay" He often includes "#GTG" in his posts, which stands for "Glory to God," Lewis wrote.