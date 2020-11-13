Catholic Bishop Joseph Strickland knows that tough days are ahead with the Joe Biden – Kamala Harris administration. Abortions are expected to gain ground and this will include the slaughter of all innocents by abortion.

The leader of the Dioceses of Tyler in Texas is standing his ground and continues to be a strong voice for pro-life advocates in the Catholic Church in America. He lashed out at the presumed victory of Biden and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) over President Donald Trump, terming it as a dark cloud that has descended on the nation on social media.

“A dark cloud has descended on this nation when the USCCB and Planned Parenthood speak in unison in support of a Biden-Harris administration that supports the slaughter of innocents by abortion for all 9 months of pregnancy,” Strickland wrote on Twitter.

Biden has got his fair share of criticism for his pro-abortion views. He supports abortion without limits, one that could lead to 60,000 more unborn babies’ deaths to abortion each year.

It was one of the low points tied to his campaign. Strickland was among those who urged Americans to consider Biden’s plans, particularly about Abortion.

“It is the greatest moral imperative of our time. The issues that plague us are countless but to vote for a candidate who promotes the killing of unborn children is to support that killing. IT IS THE PRE-EMINENT ISSUE of this election. USE YOUR VOTE,” read Strickland’s Twitter post in October.

Aside from abortion, Biden also opposes religious freedom. This includes protecting Catholic charities such as Little Sisters of the Poor, which serves the poor and elderly.

Strickland is not the only one who appears unhappy with Biden’s plans. Other religious leaders who urged voters to look closely at Biden’s pro-abortion plans include Father James Altman of Wisconsin and Father Edward Meeks of Maryland.

Though he is a devout Catholic, Biden's pro-abortion plans have gone against the teachings of the Catholic Church. Biden plans to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law after which he would appoint Supreme Court justices to support abortion when called for. He also plans to end the Hyde Amendment which would force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions.

It was in April when Biden said that killing unborn babies was an essential medical service, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. His healthcare plan would expand abortions and force insurance companies to cover them as “essential” health care under Obamacare.

Biden’s religious stance does not stop there. Aside from abortion, he also has anti-religious freedom policies that would force nuns, religious charities and hospitals to go against their beliefs by funding killing unborn babies through abortions.

In all, Biden plans to undo all of President Trump’s progress for life plans, which includes defunding the Planned Parenthood abortion chain through his Mexico City and Title X policies.

Biden and Harris have further plans that oppose religious beliefs and practices, topics that are expected to come under fire. For now, it is about the sensitive issue of abortion which has left Catholics divided.