Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that will reverse the Pro-Life initiatives implemented by the Trump administration.

A list of the early executive actions the Biden administration included in its agenda reveal that Joe Biden plans to reverse the pro-life policies currently implemented by the Trump administration.

Reports reveal that the former vice president plans to sign an executive order that will dismantle the present rules currently implemented on reproductive health care programs such as abortion and the like.

While the official 2020 presidential election results aren't in yet, several media outlets have already declared that Biden as the winner. And while the public is waiting for the official results to be released, the former vice president and his team already made their first set of agendas known - even if it's still unsure if he will take office starting in January next year.

Executive Orders

The executive order set to reverse the present pro-life policies includes plans on the Mexico City Policy that President Trump reinstated in 2017. Biden also plans to restore taxpayer-paid funding to Planned Parenthood as well as the contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Former US President Ronald Reagan signed the Mexico City Policy in 1984. The policy requires non-governmental organizations to pledge that they will not use US taxpayers' dollars on any performance or active promotion of abortion as a form of family planning.

Former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, rescinded the policy when he took office in 1993. His Republican successor George W. Bush reinstated the policy when he got elected to position in 2001.

In 2009, then-President Barack Obama once again rescinded the policy as Clinton did. Finally, President Donald Trump reinstated the rule shortly after winning the 2016 presidential elections.

Aiming to spread the gauge of the policy, the POTUS expanded the implementation of the Mexico City Policy to all global health funding contractors and subcontractors. This was where 40% of the global health funding obligated to prime recipients came from in recent years, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported.

In 2019, the Trump administration introduced the "Protect Life" rule, which banned the use of Title X funds in performing, promoting, referring for, or supporting abortion as a mode of family planning.

Planned Parenthood, the country's largest abortion business, opposed the policy. The company pulled out from the Title X program due to the policy implementation.

Biden's early executive action includes restoring the funding to Planned Parenthood. This means that the "Protect Life" rule will be set aside if not eliminated.

Religious Organizations respond to Biden's plans

Biden's plans to restore the Affordable Care Act contraceptive mandate will mean religious employers are at risk of violating their religious beliefs. They will have to pay for the health insurance plans of their employees' birth control coverage, even if their religious convictions are contrary to it.

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, described Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as "the most pro-abortion presidential ticket" in the history of the United States. She forewarned the public that Biden and Harris will immediately roll back all of President Trump's pro-life policies should they win the 2020 Presidential elections.

Brian Burch, president of CatholicVote, the faith-based advocacy organization cited that the Biden-Harris ticket is a threat to the values that Catholics in the United States keep sacred.