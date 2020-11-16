Unless the Electoral College declares who the winner of the recent US Election is, no one can lay claim to the title and sit in position in January. Until then, President Donald Trump's supporters will continue to stand up and let their voices be heard.

Tens of thousands of supporters took to the streets in Washington DC recently to protest the election results. They believe that voter fraud took place and continue to seek transparency. Dubbed as “The Million MAGA March,” crowds of participants were on hand chanting “Stop the Fraud” and “Best Prez Ever.” All this was caught on video via the @MillionMagaMarch Twitter account.

"The Million Maga March will be the greatest Trump rally in history," the group tweeted. "We demand a transparent election process, free of fraudulent ballots." President Trump was touched by the support shown for him, acknowledging his backers via his own Twitter account. He continues to believe that the elections were rigged and even said he would have tried to stop and say:

Aside from the tens of thousands of supporters present during the rallies, some representatives were expected to make a speech. Among those mentioned include Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)., Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-TX) and more, CBN News reported.

In an updated report from CNN regarding “The Million Maga March,” Trump protesters clashed with backers of the President on Saturday evening at the nation’s capital. At least 20 people were arrested while two DC Metropolitian police were injured.

There was also an unfortunate individual who got stabbed amid the rally. A 20-year-old whose identity remains unknown was stabbed in the back amid the chaos. He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries according to a D.C. fire official in a report from the Washington Post.

Though the day started peacefully, things just got ugly when Trump supporters were met by counter-protesters. These groups rejected the claim that Trump was cheated out of the election.

It was an unfortunate scene over the weekend where people from different places joined to air their support for Trump. That included Jerry Babb and Robert Beckner who were among the individuals who gathered at the Freedom Plaza for the “Million MAGA March.”

The 60-year-old Babb said that Trump was the best president he had ever had and someone who did everything that he said he would. Beckner revealed that he had started a petition for a recount and had already gotten about 18,000 signatures. He feels that his efforts for a recount will happen with Trump coming out as the winner, The Guardian reported.

There was another Trump supporter who did his share at the rallies. Craig Johnson came from Florida, handing out dollar bills that had a photo of First Lady Melania Trump.

“Isn’t she gorgeous?” he said to protesters walking by. “That’s my first lady.”

“I want this nightmare to end,” he added. “I haven’t slept much since the election because I’m sad that Donald Trump is not our president. He’s gonna be our president though.”