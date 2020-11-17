The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a new population plan in mind to come up with more "preferable" ethnic citizens. A new campaign covering abortions, sterilizations and implantations of IUDs on Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang hopes to weed out undesirable elements to promote the breeding of superior subjects.

This new initiative hopes to put a cap on births of Uyghurs and other minorities. The “systematic campaign” is geared towards promoting births among Han Chinese with hopes of upgrading the population quality and purify its objectionable components, the Catholic News Agency reported.

Further and to ensure that Han Chinese numbers increase, efforts to offer incentives to the dominant ethnic group according to Columbia professor Leta Hong Fincher. The CCP hopes to “upgrade population quality” by purifying it of undesirable components.

“What caught my eye was that they actually use specific language saying that China needs to ‘upgrade population quality.’ They need to ‘optimize their birth policy.’ They even use a term … which is effectively emphasizing the role of eugenics in population planning in China,” Columbia professor Leta Hong Fincher said during a virtual event by the Center for International and Strategic Studies (CSIS) done last Nov. 13.

These moves have not sat well with faith leaders, condemning China for persecuting Uyghur Muslims. They deem it as “one of the most egregious human tragedies since the Holocaust” and feel that the goal here is to eradicate the Uyghur identity. The statement issued last August can be found here.

This came not long after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) held a virtual meeting with the Chinese government on the use of surveillance and data analytic technology to oppress religious groups.

The Chinese government created an Orwellian surveillance state which allowed them to gather private information about its citizens using artificial intelligence systems. The system can combine information from video surveillance, facial and voice recognition, GPS tracking, and other data to track certain religious communities, Breitbart News reported.

“This is the first time a government is known to have intentionally used artificial intelligence for racial profiling,” Vice-Chair Tony Perkins stated at that time.

Though this move was seen more as a measure tied to genocidal intent, the Chinese government maintains that it was done to break their lineage, their roots, their connections, and their origins.

Sex-selective abortions have not bode well for China. Paired with the one-child policy (which would, later on, be amended to a two-child policy), there is a massive gender gap that has led to a lot of males with no possible partners.

The National Bureau of Statistics shows that the sex ratio at birth from 2015 was at 113.5 males born compared to only 100 females. With this practice, China has an estimate of 33 to 37 million more males living there than females. This development is not surprising but is leading to some questionable practices.

This includes sex trafficking from various nations in China and also forced marriages. Commercial sexual exploitation is also another factor that is contributing to the population imbalance in the country to fill the gender gap.