The final results of the United States Presidential elections are far from over. There are claims that the elections were rigged and the camp of US President Donald Trump is out to prove that using hard evidence in court.

Sidney Powell, a former federal prosecutor and someone who was hired by President Trump's campaign bared that he has collected enough evidence to possibly overturn election results in certain states, The Epoch Times reported. She goes on to indicate that there are mountains of evidence to back his point that there was indeed voter fraud and irregularities.

"We're getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states," Powell said. "I don't make comments without having the evidence to back it up."

The Trump side appears confident that they have evidence to prove that something was done with the election software to switch millions of votes from Trump to Biden. For Powell, it is a bit odd to see Biden winning the presidency with more votes compared to other candidates in all of American history. Aside from that, there is also the curious case of seeing Republicans flipping 11 seats in the House of Representatives, Disrn.com reported.

Further, Powell mentioned that there was someone who can attest to the claims. The whistleblower had allegedly seen the Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic systems and how both were used to rig the 2020 elections. The design, per Powell, is the same method used to rig elections in other countries.

"They can stick a thumb drive in the machine, they can upload software to it even from the Internet ... from Germany or Venezuela even," Powell said.

She added that with the system, votes can be shifted in real-time. This can be done remotely to manipulate numbers.

Powell appears confident with the evidence she has collected and prove that there was indeed election fraud in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

Not "baseless" at all

Some brand Powell's claims as baseless and false.

Powell and Rudy Giuliani, the President's personal lawyer have been saying that they have proof to show that the elections were rigged. Both of them, however, when asked about it said they could not disclose their evidences yet, Business Insider reported.

Powell, for one, told Fox News host Bartiromo that she has many ways to prove the election was rigged, but she was "not gonna tell on national TV what all we have."

Some might think that since Powell and Giuliani aren't showing any of the alleged evidence at the moment, their claims are mere conspiracy theories and baseless allegations.

Matthew Gertz, a senior fellow at Media Matters for America, for example, thinks that one of President Trump's tweets about Dominion, saying more than one million votes were "deleted," was posted just a few minutes before the One America News (OAN) network, a right-wing group, talked about the same thing online, Insider reported.

Gertz said Trump's tweet and OAN's claims were mere "baseless conspiracy theories." It's worth noting, however, that Gertz's group, Media Matters for America, is a left-leaning nonprofit dedicated to "monitoring" right-wing media.

It's also worth noting that while the Department of Homeland Security had already rebuked the claims of Trump and his allies, believing that this year's elections were the most secure in American history, there are still some verifiable reports debunking the Democrats' claims that Biden already "won."

For example, a letter dated Nov. 13 and sent by the US Congress to the Administrator of the General Services Administration, the Hon. Emily Murphy, clearly states that "there is not yet an apparent President-elect" in America. Simply put, Biden is not the President-elect, according to Congress.

There are also reports of Dominion Voting Systems' ties to Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has long wanted to oust Trump. These reports indicate that Dominion is run by Pelosi's former Chief Of Staff, Nadeam Elsham. If these reports are true, then Trump's and OAN's claims might have some weight in them after all.

Now, it appears that all Powell and Guiliani need to do now is bring their evidence at the right time.

"We have so much evidence, I feel like it's coming in through a fire hose," Powell said, adding that the their evidence will be revealed in court.