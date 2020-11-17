A few days ago, supporters of United States President Donald Trump took to the streets to show their support in what is known as “The Million MAGA March.” Tens of thousands of supporters came out but most know that the rallies were far from peaceful.

There were casualties and violence reported, leading some to ask where mainstream media was. Peaceful demonstrators were assaulted and harassed and several personalities raised their concerns on social media. Among them included Doug Stafford, a political strategist.

"I want to hear Joe Biden and Kamala Harris condemn Antifa/BLM criminals who assaulted and harassed peaceful demonstrators in DC today, including elderly and families," Stafford said via Twitter. "Of course they won’t. And 'media' won’t make them."

Aside from Stafford, Rep. Lee Zeldin also branded the media blackout as terrible and telling. Zeldin believes that Trump supporters had the right to rally and support POTUS like any other opponent.

"The President’s supporters have a right to peacefully rally supporting POTUS just like his opponents have that same right," Zeldin posted on Twitter. "The physical assaults today by violent leftists targeting his supporters is abhorrent. The near total media blackout of the violence is terrible... [and] telling."

As mentioned in a previous post, the purpose of “The Million MAGA March” was to call for a transparent election process that would be free of fraudulent ballots. Concerns on the rightful outcome of the US Presidential elections have been raised, some alleging that there were anomalies that occurred in certain states.

Trump was touched by the efforts of his supporters and had even planned to go down and shake hands with a few of them. However, it was not all peaceful as hoped for. Clashes between backers of both Trump and Joe Biden happened Saturday evening, resulting in arrests and some people getting injured.

Among the casualties included a 20-year-old who was stabbed in the back. He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, the Washington Post reported.

Conservatives have lashed out at the media for not properly reporting the actual events that had transpired during “The Million MAGA March.” Ivanka Trump could not hide her dismay, calling the media’s silence on the violence as shameful and dangerous.

“The media’s near total silence about the physical violence being perpetrated against conservatives is shameful & dangerous,” Trump’s daughter and White House advisor posted on Twitter.

Another personality who had aired her side is Kelly Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky. She said that the scenes brought back dark memories, particularly the one in August where her husband was surrounded by a mob of protesters after leaving the Republican National Convention at the White House.

“Want an example of media bias?” she wrote. “When @RandPaul and I spoke out about our mob assault, the @AP reported our claim was ‘without evidence’ despite 10 minutes of video.”

Around 21 people were arrested for the unfortunate developments that went down on Saturday. Aside from the man who was stabbed, charges of assault and weapons charges were also handed down. Details on whether those arrested were Trump or Biden supporters were not divulged, The New York Post reported.