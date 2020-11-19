Mainstream media such as CNN are growing ever concerned about the number of people leaving Facebook and Twitter over censorship issues to join new social media platforms such as Parler.

These media outlets, in the guise of protecting democracy, are heckling the new app because, as The Post Millenial notes, they are losing control over the information people flocking to it receive.

Brian Stelter, CNN chief media correspondent, recently accused Parler of being a "threat to democracy" after the new app welcomed millions of new users, many of them former Facebook and Twitter users, to its platform.

The media personality said people are "going more and more into their own echo chambers, and more and more into their own bubbles, especially Trump voters."

Stelter said these conservatives troop to Parler because they believe it is a "safer space for them." He then labeled this phenomenon a sign of a "bunker mentality in right-wing media." The media correspondent ended his rant by saying the influx as "not good for the country."

CNN White House correspondent Pamela Brown, who was speaking with Stelter on-air, agreed with him and said Parler is a "threat to democracy," adding that those who joined the new platform "are in echo chambers and they're getting fed a diet of lies essentially."

Censorship

Parler normally sees more people join the platform whenever Twitter and Facebook's alleged political bias and censorship of conservative posts and posts about voter and election fraud become a widespread, even nationwide, conversation topic.

These people look for an alternative platform where they can freely converse with others regarding important issues of the time, such as voter fraud in the recent US elections, or conservative views such as pro-life concerns, without fear of getting censored.

Twitter, for example, reportedly suspended an account belonging to a woman with Down syndrome after she tweeted against abortion. The same thing happened to a Pro-Life marketing agency posting about an abortion surviving woman.

John Matze, Parler CEO, recently said people from "all walks of life" joined the platform so they can speak freely.

Political Bias

In a recent senate probe, Facebook and Twitter's CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, were grilled regarding their influence in public discourse online.

Republican senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said the two social media giants, colluding with internet giant Google, have a "monopoly" allowing them to shift online discussions. The senator also pointed out how Democrats "consistently" egged the big tech companies to "abuse their power more, to silence voices that Senate Democrats disagree with, more," LifeSite News reported.

The senator also noted how Twitter exercised political bias and took a stand that "voter fraud doesn't exist." The platform reportedly censored more than a hundred tweets from US President Donald Trump during the campaign period. It didn't, however, censor any of Joe Biden's posts.

Apologist Ken Ham, founder of Answers in Genesis, the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, said in a post how secular media, which includes Facebook, Twitter, and CNN, have "lied" about his three above-mentioned endeavors and have used anti-Christian agendas to destroy them but failed. He then beautifully summed up the reason why CNN responded the way it did to Parler's massive growth: