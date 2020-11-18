"The Million MAGA March" held last weekend turned into a violent mess, with scores of supporters getting hurt after anti-Trump militants arrived and attacked attendees. Trump supporters got the worst end of it but authorities were able to apprehend suspects. Among them included a child sex offender who was recently released from prison, and a journalism student.

Kenneth Wayne DeBerry of Washington DC ended up getting charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct through inciting violence and being a felon in possession of a gun. De Berry is also a Black Lives Matter activist who punched a man and left him bloodied during "The Million MAGA March" Saturday, The Post Millenial reported.

Making matter worse for DeBerry is that police found a handgun on him when he was taken into custody at the Metropolitan Police Department.

DeBerry is the same man that can be seen via viral videos running up behind another man and sucker punching him. The unidentified victim collapsed to the ground and ended up getting kicked by another anti-trump protester. Another protester even stole his mobile phone. Footage of that can be seen below.

Brutal assault by a violent armed group who was later arrested for assault and illegal weapon (firearms and concealed knives) charges. pic.twitter.com/vuj2Hn6hj5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 14, 2020

DeBerry has a criminal history to show. In 2008, he was convicted of second-degree child abuse in the state of Virginia. He is a registered sex offender and was released from federal prison earlier this year.

Aside from DeBerry, there were all three other suspects arrested following the violence that erupted in the late afternoon. Among those identified were Bobby Smalls, Dashawna Gause and Alexus Doris Owens.

Smalls, 29, was arrested for disorderly conduct through inciting violence and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Gause, 28, also faces similar charges. The only difference is that she had a taser in hand. Owens, 24, was arrested for simple assault and disorderly conduct through inciting violence.

A journalism student

Another BLM militant seen to have attacked at least two Trump supports attending the rally was identified to be a journalism student, The Post Millennial reported.

Brittany S. McAlister, 29, a resident of Washington, DC is a third-year journalism student at Howard University. She was caught on camera attacking at least two people who attended the Million MAGA March recently.

She was seen as of the people who attacked the man DeBerry sucker punched. After that, McAlister, who also worked as a freelance journalist, ran up behind a woman and punched her in the head. The victim held an American flag in her hand.

McAlister has since deactivated and her social media accounts, and also removed her personal website. Authorities are still looking for her.

On the hunt

Authorities are still looking for three other suspects who remain unidentified. Metro Police are seeking help from the public to identify them.

It was United States President Donald Trump who brought attention to the assaults that went down during "The Million MAGA March" that took place last weekend.

"Human Radical Left garbage did this. Being arrested now!" Trump said in a tweet.

21 people have been arrested on various charges so far. Aside from the three names mentioned earlier, also apprehended was 26-year-old Javier Michael Dawson. He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident in which fireworks were thrown at Trump supporters, the New York Post reported.