California Republicans urge the public to exercise civil disobedience and go against the tightened COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, noting that at a time like this, the church needs to stay open and people need to live freely.

Several Republicans in California expressed their opposition to the lockdown restrictions being imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The rules, which took effect Tuesday, puts the state's residents under very serious restrictions.

As of now, 41 out of 58 counties in California are in purple tier status, the most restrictive category amongst other color codes, the Christian Post reported. Some Republicans in government are pushing back against the oppressive lockdowns.

Church must remain open

California Senate Minority Leader Shannon Grove, in a Facebook post, said the church is essential for such a time as this, where people are suffering from a variety of problems related and unrelated to COVID-19.

"We desperately need the Church to stay open!!!" she said. "Suicide, depression, child abuse, isolation, domestic violence, business closures, the Church is needed and essential, especially in this hour!!! May God raise up his people," she posted.

The Republican also revealed how the government deprives the people of very crucial information regarding the pandemic. She said the public is not informed that the virus has an over 98% survival rate. She added that the government is not talking about other ills that the lockdowns have caused.

Freedom depends on the individual

James Gallagher, a Republican State Assemblyman from Yuba City, urged the public to exercise civil disobedience and ignore the recently imposed rules. He said that the citizens of the County are free people who can exercise their freedom responsibly, regardless of how the Governors and state bureaucrats change rules or color code counties.

"The Government can only take what you let them. I don't think you should close your business, church, or school." Gallagher said. "I would encourage you to keep them open. I don't think you need to cancel Thanksgiving," he added.

The Yuba City-based official explained that the current increase in the COVID 19 cases is primarily because it is what viruses can do, and is not because of reopened restaurants. He said citizens are responsible adults who know what risks they and their families can accept.

He reminded everyone that consistently washing hands, social distancing, or wearing face masks, if they cannot distance themselves, will limit the spread. He then said people will overcome the virus as a "free society."

Gallagher and Grove are not the only ones calling for civil disobedience. Melissa Melendez, a Republican state senator from Southern California who represents portions of Riverside County, posted a Twitter update on Monday questioning Newsom's violation of his implemented rule.

Newsom drew flak after being spotted having dinner with Jason Kinney, his long time adviser at the French Laundry, an expensive restaurant where customers normally spend an average of $350 for one person's meal. They held the birthday party dinner days after Newsom restricted the gyms, schools, churches, and restaurants from opening.

"Newsom is considering a statewide curfew. Unless you're going to a birthday party for a lobbyist at an expensive restaurant like French Laundry," she said

"Then you can go and just say 'I made a bad mistake' and just like that, all is forgiven,'" she continued.