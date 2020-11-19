As Dr. George Barna and the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University revealed the conclusion to the Cultural Research Center's "American Worldview Inventory" study, he urged the churches to rise up and take her place and work to rebuild a biblical worldview in the country.

Seeing how the research turned out, Barna noted that most US citizens are unaware of the real scenario happening in the country, the Christian Post reported. "Our nation is steadily moving toward the elimination of the biblical worldview as the cornerstone of our society," Barna said.

"Most Americans are oblivious to this, the real civil war ravaging America," he explained.

Turning away

The research revealed how the American perspective has turned away from the truth according to the Bible that all men need a Savior to save them from their own iniquities, as men are born with a sinful nature.

Among those asked, 69% said that man is "basically good." About 75% of mainline Protestants and 70% of Evangelicals and Pentecostals agreed with the said statement, contradicting what the Bible teaches about the fallen nature of man, his depravity, and his dire need for a Savior to save him.

The center warned that unless people accept God as the only power that can save man from his sinful nature through the resurrection power of Christ, conflict and separation will continue to plague mankind. Unfortunately, as of the moment, most American adults believe much in the innate goodness of every human being - something the Bible disagrees with.

Americans are also beginning to lose the biblical world view when it comes to moral absolutes, the Center found. The research also discovered that a majority of Americans believe that "there are no moral absolutes that apply to everyone, all the time." Of all surveyed, 58% have or at least agree with this view. Only 32% disagree with it to believe there exists moral absolutes.

"The typical American believes, 'Truth is what I say it is, and no one can tell me otherwise'," the Cultural Research Center lamented, adding that unless Americans consider the Bible as the consistent source of truth, and the authority for ethical and moral decisions in life, the country will be "doomed to wallow in a sea of moral uncertainty and inconsistency."

The mindset that the truth depends on individuals also applies to American's views regarding life and family. Only 39% agreed to the statement "human life is sacred." While 37% say the Bible is ambiguous when it comes to abortion, 41% say it is not, and 22% are unsure of the matter. When these percentages are translated to raw numbers, the results are quite troubling:

"In raw numbers, that amounts to roughly 150 million adults who would not seek guidance from the Bible regarding abortion," the Center said, according to the Christian News Network.

Rebuilding standards

All in all, the research concludes that abandoning the Bible as the source of truth ultimately affects all aspects of human life, including a person's view on any issue and matter under the sun.

Barna and the Cultural Research Center urged the churches to focus on the family unit in restoring the biblical foundations of society. They encouraged the churches to equip parents as they make them understand that their ultimate priority should be raising devoted and integrated disciples of Jesus.

This is because parents and churches are the ones responsible for building moral and behavioral standards in people's lives.