The Intercessors for America (IFA) are calling on Christians to continue praying for America as more evidence pointing to election fraud have been discovered, but mainstream media, working together with tech giants, are ignoring the discoveries and refuse to let the truth be known to all.

IFA contributing writer Karen Hardin, writing in behalf of the Intercessors for America, penned a powerful prayer against the attempted subjugation of America by evil forces:

"Lord, let the hidden things come to light. May the lying lips be silenced which speak arrogantly against the righteous with pride and contempt. Lord, deliver us from evil. Deliver America from this attempted takeover and may truth and justice reign."

Hardin called on Christians to pray on the offensive after mountains of evidence of voter fraud were found, but media companies continue to deny the truth.

Scytl

She mentioned how Republican Louis Gohmert Jr., R-TX, recently revealed that he received intel that a large US army force conducted a raid in Frankfurt, Germany over the weekend. The team seized servers that collected election data from the 2020 Presidential elections. The servers are owned by Scytl, a Barcelona-based company.

The Associated Press and other media outlets denied the news. A video from the One America Network, however, showed Congressman Gohmert as he reported about the raid and its discovery of Scytl servers:

The video has been retweeted more than 7,000 times, has received almost 10,000 reactions, and more than 400 replies as of writing time.

Scytl said it does not have an office in Frankfurt. A report, however, disproves this claim and reveals that the company set up an emergency back-up center there, as well as a data collection center in Barcelona. The Frankfurt center houses its servers.

Scytl provides electronic voting systems to different countries. It is connected to Soros, as well as the Democrat party. Microsoft founder Bill Gates owns Scytl stock. Vulcan Capital, owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, also has a significant investment in Scytl.

Dominion

Hardin also pointed out to another major evidence of election fraud: the use of left-wing made software from Dominion Voting Systems. This company has questionable ties to some prominent Democrats.

Nancy Pelosi's Chief of Staff is a key executive of Dominion. Richard Blum, the husband of Senator Diane Feinstein (D-CA), is a significant shareholder. The Clintons are also connected to this company.

Tainted

Hardin noted the importance of these details, and indicated that these all reveal that the recent election process was indeed tainted.

First, Dominion and Scytl, both connected to Democrats, may enable vote changing. Texas, for example, refused to use Dominion software for the elections due to its multiple flaws. More than 30 other states, including Michigan, and Georgia, used it, however. "Glitches" happened in these states, but media covered up reported evidence.

Second, Dominion and Scytl are based outside the US. This means there's foreign interference in the recent elections. This adds to the possibility of election fraud.

Also, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced that the RNC already gathered 11,000 election fraud reports. More than 500 have signed sworn affidavits.

Keep praying

Hardin, writing for the IFA, urged the public to pray for President Donald Trump's team as they push for recounts in various states, as well as for the investigations to uncover more truth regarding the tainted voting software and the people behind them.