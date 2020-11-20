Raphael Warnock, the Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church of Georgia, received criticism from known Christians and celebrities after he proclaimed himself a "pro-choice pastor" who will fight to keep abortion legal in his state.

Warnock, a Democratic Senatorial Candidate of Georgia who ran against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler for the position, recently posted controversial statements on Facebook and Twitter, causing several pro-life personalities to respond in utter disagreement, Christian Headlines reported.

Pro-Life Advocates Against Warnock's Statement

The Democrat pastor specifically posted two statements on the social media platforms. First, he said he "will always fight for reproductive justice."

I will always fight for reproductive justice. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 17, 2020

The following day, he said "I'm a pro-choice pastor, and I believe that a hospital room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government."

I'm a pro-choice pastor, and I believe that a hospital room is way too small for a woman, her doctor, and the United States government. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 18, 2020

Several pro-life advocates expressed their total disagreement toward Warnock and his statements. Lila Rose, the President of pro-life organization Live Action, posted a scathing response to the pro-abortion pastor's social media posts and called his proclamation "Satanic."

Murdering a child is the antithesis of justice. How dare you claim the name of Christ while you advocate for the "right" to slaughter His children, made in His image. Your words are Satanic. https://t.co/hiIiKTsziV — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) November 19, 2020

Christian singer Danny Gokey also responded to Warnock's statement, saying there's nothing "heroic" in killing innocent boys and girls, unlike how the "radical left" portray it. He added that the left say they are fighting for women and black Americans - millions of whom have died via abortion.

Killing boys & girls in the womb is not a brave or heroic act like the left loves to portray. Everyone of us needed someone to fend & fight for us when we couldn't defend ourselves. Most confusingly-abortion has murdered millions of woman & blacks-The ones they say they fight for — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) November 18, 2020

Former NFL player and pro-life advocate Benjamin Watson also responded to the self-professed pro-choice pastor, saying "JUSTICE is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator," and that "One cannot truly fight for JUSTICE while simultaneously denying it."

Pastor, Equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice. JUSTICE is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection. JUSTICE is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator. One cannot truly fight for JUSTICE while simultaneously denying it. https://t.co/6Lf8ZziETb — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) November 18, 2020

Warnock's rival in the recent elections, the Republican Senatorial candidate and pro-life advocate, Loeffler, retweeted Watson's response and added a straightforward caption:

"Your version of 'justice' is using the Bible to justify killing innocent babies," Loeffler said. "My version of justice is protecting innocent life and the most vulnerable among us."

Your version of "justice" is using the Bible to justify killing innocent babies.



My version of justice is protecting innocent life and the most vulnerable among us. https://t.co/N3yxQSr5Qp #gapol #gasen https://t.co/DlMEySabL1 — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) November 17, 2020

"Consistent"

Earlier this year, Warnock posted on his Facebook and Twitter accounts saying that he would vow to fight for the rights of women by choosing "reproductive justice," the Christian Headlines reported. The Democrat minister also told WGAU's Tim Bryant in an interview that legalized abortion "is consistent with" Christianity, and added that he is fighting to keep abortion legal in his state.

At the time, He told Bryant that his focus on "women's health, women's choice, [and] reproductive justice" is "consistent with my view as a Christian minister." He then went on to say that he will do what he can to protect what he called "a woman's right to choose."

Bryant asked the pastor if he thinks that "God endorses the millions of abortions" in America since Roe v. Wade. The Democratic pastor responded, "I think that human agency and freedom is consistent with my view as a minister."

Afterwards, Bryant posted a tweet about his conversation with "a minister" who believes God "is cool" with abortion as "healthcare" and "reproductive justice."

Television commentator and former NFL coach Tony Dungy responded to Bryant's tweet, asking him if the "minister" he referred to represents a church. Christian Headlines noted that at the time, it wasn't clear if Dungy knew Bryant was referring to Warnock.

Dungy emphasized that that minister "couldn't be using the Bible" because the Bible is against abortion. In a succeeding tweet, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach noted that if the minister was familiar with Psalm 139, he'd be against the murder of innocent lives.