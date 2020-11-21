A controversial company that provided voting software used in the recent US Presidential Elections has refused to appear in a committee hearing after it previously said it will come.

Dominion Voting Systems, the controversial voter software supplier for the recent US Elections, refused to appear before a bi-partisan committee for a hearing in Pennsylvania regarding the voter fraud that occurred in the recent elections.

House member Dawn Keefer, R-Pennsylvania, expressed her disappointment at the controversial company's refusal to attend the hearing, and emphasized how it blew it's chance to give voters a reason to put their trust in it.

"When Dominion said they were coming and answer questions, this was an opportunity for them to demonstrate who they were, services they were providing, the products they were selling us, and how they were being utilised," Keefer said.

"To give the voters the confidence they are looking for," she continued.

Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-Pennsylvania, speaking about Dominion's decision to avoid the hearing, said the company previously promised that it will be present during the hearing, but suddenly turned its back on the agreement and refused to attend, NTD News reported.

"Instead of stepping into the light of integrity, dominion voting systems retreated into the darkness," Grove said.

"Why? Why would a vender of public goods, fear discussing their product sold to the public, for the public good. If Dominion's products were successful and operate as they were supposed to, why wouldn't dominion take the opportunity to publicly review its success?" the State rep said.

Accounts Deleted

Several Twitter threads that can be found in lawyer Sidney Powell's Twitter account indicated that Dominion's employees are deleting their LinkedIn accounts to hide their whereabouts. Interestingly, the accounts that belong to the company's software engineers now indicate that they are based in Serbia.

The accounts removal seems to have been a coordinated effort amongst the company's employees, Politicalite UK noted.

Shady connections

Dominion's employees might have tried to delete their accounts, but it's not enough to hide or cover the controversial company's shady connections to some people.

For one, Democrat Nancy Pelosi's former Chief of Staff, Nadeam Elshami, is a key executive for Dominion. Democrat Senator Diane Feinstein's husband, Richard Blum, is a significant shareholder. The Clintons are also somehow connected to the voter software company.

A long Twitter thread, also retweeted by Trump lawyer Powell, discusses in great depth Dominion's connections to the Chinese communist government. In one of the tweets, it is shown that according to Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui, Dominion Voting Systems was developed by a company known as the Founder Technology Group Corporation - a state-owned enterprise based in Shanghai, China.

Founder Group, on the other hand, is a subsidiary of Peking University, which is owned by the Chinese government.

Another tweet, which links to a report from NBC news, indicates that Dominion Voting System's machines use parts that are sourced in China. The Chinese government can force Chinese manufacturers to share crucial info belonging to their clients, such as source codes, materials, and blueprints.