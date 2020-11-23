The largest LGBT group in America urges Joe Biden to remove the accreditation of Christian schools as part of his administration's agenda if he secures the presidency.

Human Rights Campaign requested Joe Biden to take away the accreditation of Christian schools should he become the 46th president of the United States. The LGBT group urged Biden to refrain from accrediting schools if they do not provide policies that will prevent sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination, an issue commonly faced by people who belong to the LGBT community.

In a published 22-page brief entitled Blueprint for Positive Change, Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBT advocacy group and political lobbying organization in the country gave a list of objectives on their anticipated Biden administration although the US Electoral college has not announced anything yet and Biden is still not considered the President-elect.

A part of the document highlights existing policies that do not favor the freedom of the members of the LGBT community in schools. The HRC urged their anticipated Biden office to redefine the said policies and issue a regulation to clarify the provision.

The group talks about the Higher Education Opportunity Act, an existing law that accrediting agencies follow. Under the said law, they are told to observe standards that respect the stated mission of the institution of higher education. The law requires the accrediting agencies not to compromise even the schools' religious mission.

The HRC interprets the law as a policy that requires accrediting agencies to recognize and accredit religious institutions such as Christian schools regardless of their failure or neglect to meet the science-based curricula standards.

The group, through the published document now appeals to their anticipated administration to create a regulation that clarifies the policy. HRC asks the higher office to revise the policy and allow accrediting bodies to add the neutral accreditation standards including nondiscrimination policies and scientific curriculum requirements before they recognize or accredit religious institutions such as Christian schools or universities.

On the other hand, Christians, as well as people behind Christian schools and universities, see the HRC document as an attempt to eliminate religious freedom for Christian schools or any religious schools that refuse to compromise to the group's moral revolutionaries.

Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky describes the recommendation as an open threat to the ability of Christian colleges and schools to operate by Christian conviction. He calls it sinister and an atomic bomb in terms of accreditation.

On his Briefing podcast published Nov. 18, Mohler calls the attention of Christians in the US. He said that the contents of the documents are some of the most alarming demands that put religious liberty at risk.

"This is an undisguised attempt to shut down any semblance of a Christian college or university that would possess the audacity to operate from a Christian worldview," said Mohler, according to the Christian Headlines.

On his Facebook post, Ark in Genesis founder Kenneth Alfred Ham, an Australian born Christian fundamentalist more popularly known as Ken Ham, expressed his concern on what he calls "a concerted attack on Christianity that has been bubbling under the surface, but about to be unleashed in great ferocity."

The apologist explained that while secularists are "totally intolerant" of Christianity and Christians, and are pushing their views on people of faith, atheists cannot "be told to employ Bible-believing Christians."

"The freedom of religion and free exercise of religion (specifically Christianity) are under great threat," he said.

He then reminded the Christians in the US to remember the scripture in Matthew 5:11 urging believers to rejoice amid the persecution as the great reward awaits in heaven.