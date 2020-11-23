The Trump legal team recently called for a press conference where it presented evidence of the alleged voter fraud in various states, and told the media representatives present that they must not hide the truth from the American people because they deserve to know it.

In the wake of the allegations of voter fraud in the recent US elections, the Trump legal team called for a press conference to present an "opening statement" and show the American people - and those who are watching all over the world - that there's massive evidence proving that Biden didn't win the election, and that President Donald Trump actually won by a landslide.

Former New York City Mayor, along with lawyer Sidney Powell and Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis, called for a press conference where they presented tons of evidence, both coming from local witnesses and relevant, accessible information on the internet, that will prove that the US elections were rigged in favor of Biden.

Evidence

While most mainstream media networks claim that the Trump campaign has "no evidence" to support their claims of voter fraud, the press conference showed the opposite is true - that there's a lot, if the media companies will just be honest about it.

Some of the evidence, Giuliani said, comes in the form of hundreds of sworn affidavits from witnesses who saw the cheating going on. These witnesses, the number of whom are "extraordinary," he said, told their accounts under oath.

One such affidavit tells the story of an election worker who the former believes to be a Democrat since this person worked for the Democrats in Michigan.

This witness said in the affidavit that they were taught by their supervisors to "adjust the mailing date of the ballot" to make it seem like they were sent in earlier than they actually were.

The witness added that some election workers and employees could be seen going to voting booths with voters so they can "watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote."

Other affidavits also provide proof of massive, coordinated voter fraud. One such affidavit tells an account where a truck pulled in to a voting center at 4:30 a.m. The election workers, hungry as they were, thought the truck carried food, but it didn't. Instead, it had "thousands and thousands of ballots," all of which were "only for Biden, no down-ticket." Many of these were triple-counted.

Entitled to know

The former mayor, along with lawyer Powell, presented more evidence aside from that. Powell, for her part, exposed the connections between the Dominion Voting System, Smartmatic, and some Venezuelans linked to or associated with Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro, even China.

"What we are trying to prove here today is the massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba, and likely China," Powell said.

They also revealed how the votes cast by Americans was counted overseas in Germany, and how Dominion, after news of the evidence broke out, suddenly moved its office overnight to other places. It's worth noting that its Toronto office was shared with Soros' entities.

Giuliani, talking to media during the explosive event, confronted them and told them of a very important truth - to be honest about the truth.

"The American people are entitled to know this," the former NY mayor said. "You don't have a right to keep it from them. You don't have a right to lie about it - and you are."