A former Air Force chaplain who has served for 30 years gets discharged after preaching his views against sexual immorality, reports say.

The former Air Force chaplain Curt Cizek is now calling believers to stand and fight for their religious freedom, Christian Headlines reported.

In an interview, Cizek explained that he never had a problem because of his preaching. In fact, since 2013, he has been preching to new recruits at the Lackland Air Foce Base.

It was only until Cizek preached about sexual immorality that he took some serious heat.

Cizek said that "the message was about sin that we don't think is that bad." He also mentioned adding scriptures that addressed the sin of sexual immorality.

According to the former Air Force chaplain, people who have sex with somebody they are not married to should stop doing it.

To quote Cizek,

"I said, 'you know, sometimes the Christian church has gotten the reputation for being prejudiced because we look at one sin, homosexuality, and then we turn a blind eye and don't say anything about heterosexual sin, and that's hypocritical."

Cizek told CBN News that there were a series of events that happened leading to his eventual discharge.

Recounting the incident, he recalls a lesbian trainee filing a complaint saying he allegedly said that "homosexuals were going to burn in hell."

The complaint then reached a lesbian commander who works in basic training. It all went downhill from there because the lesbian commander won't let go of the complaint.

Because of the incident, Cizek's performance reports suffered.

He further explained, "I got passed over for promotion twice and involuntarily separated from the Air Force in 2016."

Despite everything that happened, Cizek states that he said no such thing in his preaching. He also noted that out of the 2,500 who heard the same message he shared, only one complained.

"Even if I did say what she said that I said, it's covered by my First Amendment right to preach and teach according to my religious beliefs," Cizek said.

Paul Platte, Cizek's attorney on the case, thinks that what happened to Cizek is quite preposterous.

"Air Force regulations specifically allowed him to give that type of sermon. The First Amendment protects his freedom of speech and freedom of religion," Platte explained.

Cizek also denies that he got discharged because he violated unrelated protocols. His camp gave further proof when they received a document that was supposed to explain the reasons for his getting discharged from duty. Instead, everything from the page is blanked out - failing to explain the reason for the discharge.

Cizek has done all he can to appeal his case. He already lost more than a million dollars in pension and health benefits despite serving for almost 30 years and 20 years of it in active duty because he got discharged from duty.

But more than the money, Cizek calls for all Christians to help him assert religious freedom for everyone. He said that "the real intolerance and bigotry that exists" in the nation is that people, especially Christians, are prevented to speak the truth.