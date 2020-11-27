Churches, buildings, and monuments in different countries were flooded with red lights in protest against increasing Christian persecution worldwide

Churches, as well as buildings and monuments, all from four continents of the world were splashed with red lights on Nov. 25, in celebration of "Red Wednesday," Breitbart News reported.

Red Wednesday, an event meant to raise awareness regarding the maltreatment of Christians around the world, was organized by the Aid to the Church in Need, a UK-based Catholic charity supporting persecuted Christians across the globe.

With a simple act of lighting their buildings, churches, and monuments red, people from different parts of the globe are able to air their sentiments regarding the persecution of Christians, as well as those deprived of religious freedom as well.

"It is clear that the persecution of Christians is worse today than at any time in history," the ACNUK said.

The ACNUK gave various ways on how Christians can help celebrate Red Wednesday without going to a gathering. These ways allow believers from different places to show their support for the persecuted without violating restrictions, as several states and cities declared tight restrictions on mass gathering and will implement sanctions on violators.

Aside from lighting their places red, the organizers urged Christians to wear something red to help spread the news that there are people somewhere who experience beating, imprisonment, maltreatment, and the like because of their faith.

The charity group encouraged people to wear anything red and snap a selfie, post them on their social media accounts with the hashtag #RedWednesday.

"In order to help build awareness and concern for those suffering believers, the charity appealed to Christians to share Christian persecution stories they know about. It may also help inspire and strengthen those going through the same challenges because of their faith as stories similar to such are often desire,"

Furthermore, the organizers called believers around the world to join them in their prayer for suffering Christians for the whole of November.

"Prayer is the bond that unites us in love and solidarity with our brothers and sisters who suffer and are persecuted for their love of Jesus," the group's official website writes.

Studies show that there are over 260 million Christians suffering from a "high level" of persecution. The figures reached their highest point in 2019. Even during the pandemic, when the authorities ordered people to stay indoors and establishments including churches are prohibited from conducting in-person services, the number of maltreatment continued to rise.

A series of violence against Christians were reported during the COVID 19 lockdown s. Among them were kidnapping and killings.

In April, days after the COVID 19 scare broke out, a group of Christians was kidnapped in a church in Shiroro County. A group of Muslims broke in into the wedding ceremony and kidnapped everyone who was not able to escape including the bride and the groom.

In October, news about an executed missionary tore the hearts of Christians. The missionary was abducted four years ago in the African nation of Mali. Swiss authorities revealed that Jihadists with ties to the Al Queda network were behind the crime.

"In terms of the number of people involved, the gravity of the acts committed, and their impact, not only are Christians more persecuted than any other faith group, but ever-increasing numbers are experiencing the worst forms of persecution," the charity said.