From its record high in 1990, abortion rates in the U.S. has dramatically dropped to 57 percent according to the latest data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a report says.

In the most recent report of CDC which was in 2018, a total of 619,591 abortions were reported in the U.S., which was slightly higher from a total number of 612,719 abortions in 2017.

When compared to the number of 1,429,247 abortions that were done in 1990, the recent number of total abortions has dropped to a whopping 57 percent, Live Action reported.

Dr. Michael New of The Charlotte Lozier Institute also shared an update on Twitter regarding the falling abortion rates in the U.S.

Good news! New abortion data from @CDCgov indicates that the U.S. abortion rate continues to fall



-Between 2016 & 2018, there was a 2.5% decline in the abortion rate



-The abortion rate fell in 29 of 45 states reporting data



-Since 2009, the abortion rate has fallen by 24.2% — Michael New (@Michael_J_New) November 25, 2020

According to Dr. New, out of the 45 states included in the reported abortion data, 29 showed a significant decline in their abortion rates and it's not because unintended pregnancies have become fewer.

"The main reason why abortion rates are falling is not because there are fewer unintended pregnancies. In fact, the unintended pregnancy rate has fluctuated since 1981.

"An important reason is that a higher percentage of unintended pregnancies are being carried to term. This shows the pro-life educational, service, and yes, legislative efforts have all been effective at reducing the incidence of abortion."

With the given data and Dr. New's assessment of the declining number of abortion rates in the U.S., it only proves that pro-life efforts are working to save the life of many newborns.

The Baptist Press reported pro-life leaders expressing their gratitude for the continued efforts of everyone concerned not only to keep abortion rates low, but to give newborns a chance at life.

Southern Baptist Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission president Russell Moore was the first to express his gratitude.

"My prayer is that the pro-life movement will continue advancing not only to end abortion but also to care for the children and champion the women that are preyed upon by that industry."

The executive director of the pro-life group, National Right to Life Committee, David O'Steen also expressed that the decline in abortion rates are "good news" because it only means that the pro-life movement is making the difference in saving lives.

He adds that "a reduction in the numbers of abortions from the '90s to the present of close to 800,000 a year is incredibly significant. It's a credit to millions of people across the country that these babies are being saved."

Since its legalization in 1973, CDC notes that abortion rates have increased starting in 1980s. It reached its highest peak of over 1.4 million in 1990.

Over the last decade, the Americans United for Life notes that there have been more than 500 pro-life laws that were approved by state legislatures. Aside from that, at least 2,700 pro-life pregnancy centers all over the U.S. helped an estimated two million people 2019 according to an analysis by the Charlotte Lozier Insitute.

Right now, O'Steen encourages everyone involve in the pro-life movement to continue working and praying.

"Keep working and keep praying. It's working, and just keep on doing it."