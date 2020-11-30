Despite numerous complaints with its blatant message of violence, Twitter still refused to remove the hashtag calling for priests to be burned alive.

Last week on Tuesday, Twitter seem to take the heat after it allowed the hashtag #FuegoAlClero or "set fire to the clergy" to remain on the site despite their so-called restriction on hate speech and violence.

Earlier, Twitter has already censored posts of videos containing Christian praise and worship for 'violating' its policies which says that "violence against an individual or a group of people" is not allowed on the site, report says.

Originally, the hashtag started when pro-Marxists tweeted in reference to the new bill that would reform Spain's educational system.

Under the new bill, religious instructions will be turned over to the state's public schools leaving Catholic schools without much support that could lead to their eventual closure.

Not long after the bill was announced, the hashtag went viral on Twitter. Thousands who saw the hashtag complained that such posts will incite the hatred of people and is a blatant violation of the company's rules against violence.

But if Twitter was quick enough to put down praise and worship videos for Christians, the company was not quick enough to hear the complaints about the hashtag and did not censor any post related to it.

The hateful hashtag remained with even worse posts than the first.

"The only church that illuminates is the one that is in flames," said one of the posts accompanying the hashtag called for churches to be burned down, with a sign that says they are from "the daughters of the witches you couldn't burn."

Earlier this year in June, American songwriter and worship leader Sean Feucht called out Twitter for censoring video posts with praise and worship. Beni Johnson, Bethel Church's senior pastor, also had his Twitter account shut down for sharing Bible verses.

Feucht made a screenshot of Johnson's tweet which contains the Bible verse in Psalms 34:14 which reads, "Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it."

However, Johnson's tweet was blocked with the note, "This Tweet may include sensitive content."

Despite the lack of support, the new education bill which they refer to as the "Celaa Law" is now expected to become a law in Spain. However, thousands of parents, unions, employers, and most especially bishops are not in favor of the Celaa Law. In fact, a protest rally already happened last Sunday in Spain to oppose the new education bill, The Crux reports.

"In addition to its effect on religious education, the proposed law also calls for the closure of specialist schools that serve children with physical or mental disabilities in order to 'mainstream' them at the schools that serve the general population, despite strong opposition from experts and the parents of special needs children."

Even worse, the Celaa Law will allow children at six years of age to learn about sexual education and even teach them about the "diversity" of sex.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella of Barcelona also wrote that this is not the time to put obstacles, but to work together for an adequate education to all children.

"This is not the time to put obstacles, to confront public and private institutions, but to work together, to cooperate effectively and efficiently to offer an adequate education to all children, adolescents and young people in our country."