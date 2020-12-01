A Starbucks in New Jersey fired a Christian barista because she refused to wear a "pride" shirt representing the LGBT community.

Betsy Fresse of Newark, NJ, a barista in Starbucks' Glen Ridge store, was relieved from her position over a purported violation of the company's core values. She was fired after refusing to wear the company's "pride" shirt that signifies its support for the LGBT community. Wearing the shirt, according to her, is completely against her Christian faith.

Fresse filed the lawsuit on Nov. 19 in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey. In her petition, the former Starbucks employee alleged that the coffeehouse chain laid her off her job by refusing to wear a shirt that violated her religious belief.

The former barista started working at the company in 2015 in one of its stores in Hoboken. She said her managers knew right from the start that she was a Christian and assured her that her faith will not get in the way of her work. She was later transferred to the Glen Ridge store in early 2019.

During a meeting in a manager's office on June 2019, Fresse claimed that she saw a box of Starbucks "pride" shirt on one of the tables. She then confirmed to her superior if she will be required to wear one of those.

She explained to the manager that requiring her to wear such a shirt is equivalent to forced speech because for her, "marriage is defined by the Bible as between one man and one woman only," according to the lawsuit.

The manager later assured Fresse that the company will not require her to wear any of the "pride" shirts. A few weeks later, Starbucks' ethics and compliance helpline inquired about her request not to wear the t-shirt. The former employee explained that she did not wish to wear it because it violated her religious beliefs regarding marriage.

However, to her surprise in August, she received a letter of separation that said her behavior was against company's core values. Further, the letter also noted that when she was asked to wear the shirt, she'd reply by saying her colleagues "need Jesus."

Fresse stood firm on her faith and said in the lawsuit that "God created man and woman, that marriage is defined in the Bible as between one man and one woman only, and that any sexual activity which takes place outside of this context is contrary to her understanding of Biblical teaching," Breitbart reported.

The terminated Christian barista filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in February before elevating the case to a lawsuit. She alleged that the company unlawfully discriminated against her religious freedom. Fresse seeks her back pay, punitive damages, payment for emotional pain and suffering, and her attorney's fees.

She also seeks for a permanent ruling that would keep Starbucks from "failing to accommodate the sincerely held religious beliefs" of its employees.

On the other hand, Starbucks clarified that it does not discriminate on the basis of gender, race, or religion and that aside from the green apron; no part of its dress code requires an employee to wear any approved items they have not personally selected.

The Starbucks website wrote, "We're committed to upholding a culture where inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility are valued and respected," according to the Christian Post.