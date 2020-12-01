President Donald Trump raised his sentiments against the media who, he said, "Doesn't want to talk about", voter fraud or anything against Biden.

In a phone interview with Fox News Channels' Maria Bartiromo for "Sunday Morning Futures", Trump divulged his team's accumulated findings on electoral fraud and his disgust over media's silence about it.

"The problem we have we go to judges and people don't want to get involved. The media doesn't even want to cover it...The Media doesn't want to talk about it," he said.

The president cited incidents on the alleged cheating that transpired during the elections after Bartiromo asked him to expound his statement that the "election was rigged."

According to Trump, his team have compiled affidavits attesting to electoral fraud on many levels. He cited a lady who wanted to vote but was prevented to because her vote was already in. He said a lot of people experienced this.

He also highlighted many incidents that there were names of persons who appeared to have voted even though they have been dead for ten or even twenty years. He also said the machines had glitches by which thousands of votes were credited to Biden instead of to him.

"This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," he stressed.

Trump said the whole world is watching to what is happening in America. He said he actually received phone calls from international leaders telling him that this was the worst U.S. election so far.

He then commended Bartiromo for going against the trend, stating that, "I mean you're doing something--you're actually very brave because you're doing something."

Breitbart quoted Trump comparing his experience to the media blackout on Hunter Biden during the campaign period when the media refused to cover anything damaging to the presidential candidacy of Joe Biden.

"It's no different than Hunter. It's no different than Hunter. They don't want to talk about Hunter, so they totally closed it off, big tech and the media, other than The New York Post, as you remember, which took a lot of heat. It was terminated. It was terminated from, I guess, Twitter, maybe Facebook," the president told Bartiromo.

The president further stated that there is no press freedom in America and, instead, there is suppression by the press. He said the suppression is fraudulent in itself and makes it scandalous to American history.

"And I guess you could build it up bigger than an electoral stand--what's bigger from an electoral standpoint? What is bigger than this? This is the essence of our country. This is the whole ball game. And they cheated."

Trump's legal time filed a complaint for electoral fraud and demanded a recount in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin due to the alleged glitches in the counting machines.

The Fox News interview with Trump, according to The Guardian, came a day after the highest court in Pennsylvania rejected an order of one of its lower court to prevent the certification of the November 3 election results.