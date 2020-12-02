The new "Freedom Force" aims to bring back the conservative values into the congress as it stands against "The Squad."

Burgess Owens, the newly elected GOP Utah Representative said that a new group of representatives in the congress is rising up to stand against the elected congresswomen promoting socialism - the Democrat group otherwise known as the Liberal "Squad."

Owens, the former NFL player, said the "Freedom Force" is a group of Republican lawmakers who are coming to "give a contrast to the hard left," push back against socialism in the government, and restore conservative values in the congress, One America News Network reported.

"We have different cultures, backgrounds, colors. But what we have in common is that we have a love for our country... and we're going to make sure we stay free," Owens said of the group on "Fox & Friend Weekend."

The "Freedom Force" is a group of is team of republicans who secured seats in the 2020 elections. Among them are Representatives-elect Nicole Malliotakis of New York; Michelle Park Steel of California; Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma; Victoria Spartz of Indiana; and Carlos Gimenez, Maria Elvira Salazar and Byron Donalds of Florida.

"The Squad" on the other hand is a group of four female Democrat representatives namely Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York; Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts; Ilhan Omar of Minnesota; and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The group allegedly used their internet popularity to push their socialist idealism. All four of them were elected in 2018 and reelected in recently held elections.

A natural alliance

Malliotakis of New York described their team as a natural alliance between members of the freshmen class. In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union," she said that the reason why we're so motivated to run is seeing the democratic women elected in 2018 who do not necessarily reflect their values.

Malliotakis is currently the only Republican woman elected in the empire state and the first Hispanic-American representative of the New York 11th congressional district. She added that she pushed herself to the congress because she wants to be there during the debates and provide a counterview especially against who she called socialist democrats and cowardly Democrats who won't stand up and fight back.

"I think what you're going to see is a group of individuals who are going to serve as a counterbalance to the values of the socialist squad," Malliotakis said.

Malliotakis added that though Freedom Force is strong, they are still working on recruiting more minority members. They desire to have more representatives to bring conservative values back to the forefront of the American legislative process.

Nancy Mace, a recently elected representative from South Carolina is also a member of the Freedom Force. She celebrated the victory of conservative women as she entered the congress. Mace is the first woman to graduate from the Citadel - a school for the military in South Carolina. She is also a working single mom.

She said that it is time for the United States to know that it is now the Democrats that have the monopoly. She explained that Republican women have been working all year long. Mace added that it is an exciting time to be part of history with all the great hardworking women from the minority desiring to restore the core values in the house.