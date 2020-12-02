President Donald Trump ramped up the pressure on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp by asserting, "You allowed your state to be scammed," in the face of the latter's seeming passivity to election fraud in his area.

Taking to Twitter his disappointment, Trump told Kemp that he can easily do something to speedup the process of checking for fraud.

"Why won't Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes. It will be a 'goldmine' of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state..." he said via his Twitter account @realDonaldTrump yesterday.

Prior to this remarks, Trump actually requested Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to urgently undertake an audit of signatures for the absentee ballots and applications received in all counties, One America News Network reported.

Trump cited in his tweet that this can be swiftly done through a manual inventory of envelopes against ballots.

"...Also, quickly check the number of envelopes versus the number of ballots. You may just find that there are many more ballots than there are envelopes. So simple, and so easy to do."

Acting in behalf of the electorate, Trump stressed the gravity of his request due to the unrest of Republicans in the state.

"Georgia Republicans are angry, all Republicans are angry. Get it done!" He ended his tweet.

Kemp's office responded to the president's outcry with the resolve to stand his ground in following the rule of law, stating that he is not allowed to interfere in elections as provided by state law, according to Newsmax.

Kemp's office also rebutted Trump's suggestion for emergency powers stating he is unable to do this by executive order, as per One America News Network.

Last November 30, Raffensperger announced in a press conference that they will be acting on Trump's request to investigate on the election fraud.

Raffensperger revealed questionable transactions undertaken by third-party groups attempting to register out-of-state voters, registering dead voters, and instructing voters to change addresses just for the election period.

According to One America News Network, Raffensperger cited a particular third-party group named "Operation New Voter Registration Georgia" who had college students change their addresses for the elections only to change them back afterwards.

"Let me warn anyone attempting election mischief: If you illegally participate in our elections, you might be spending a lot more time in Georgia than you planned," Raffensperger tweeted through his twitter account @GaSecofState.

In similar news, U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. last Monday has ordered the freezing of the voting machines used in three Georgia counties where electoral fraud was widely suspected. This action is in line with the two cases filed in federal courts by Texas attorney and previous Trump legal team member Sidney Powell, says Politico.

Batten ordered the hold on the voting machines to block any attempts to reset the machines. The order is said to set the stage for the requested recount initiated by the Trump campaign.