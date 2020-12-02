Former New York City mayor and current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani denied the New York Times' claims that he is asking Trump for a preemptive pardon.

According to the NYT, Giuliani sought the president's assistance for a pardon as early as last week for his involvement in digging up damaging information about Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a Twitter post on Dec. 1, the 107th mayor of New York City denied these accusations and expressed his disappointment over the news publication, calling the report "fake news."

"#FakeNews NYT lies again," the celebrated former NYC Mayor said in his tweet. "Never had the discussion they falsely attribute to an anonymous source. Hard to keep up with all their lies."

The NYT claimed that according to two unnamed people who were "briefed on the matter," Trump had discussions with his advisers about granting his children and son in law a preemptive pardon. The discussion allegedly included a pardon for one of the president's legal counsels, Rudolph W. Giuliani.

The presidential lawyer doesn't have any criminal charge filed against him. Yet his name floated in the news recently for his dealings with Ukraine. Giuliani allegedly tried to dig information about the dealing that Joe Biden and his son Hunter had in the said country.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York studied the case last year and tried to look for any law that his investigation violated. As of the moment, the potential criminal case to be filed against the lawyer still remains unclear as the officials still could not find any law ruling that the lawyer violated.

Furthermore, the NYT didn't reveal who its sources were, indicating the lack of credibility to its claims.

Robert Costello, Giuliani's lawyer told the NYT that his client is not bothered by the investigation. He added that the presidential adviser is confident that he did not do anything wrong, and "that's been our position from Day 1," Costello said, NewsMax reported.

Costello also told The Hill, "Rudy Giuliani has responded that this report is false and such a conversation never happened. That should clarify the situation. It is just another false attack."

The former New York City mayor continues to fight against rampant voter fraud in the recent 2020 presidential election. He has presented several witnesses to hearings in different locations. All of these witnesses signed an affidavit, under the penalty of perjury, to testify that the recent elections were stolen and massive cheating happened in different key locations.

One such hearing, which was hosted by the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee, lasted more than seven hours. Dozens of people testified to voter fraud and revealed what they saw, heard, and experienced during the elections, Fox reported.

Former State Senator Patrick Colbert was one of those who gave a lengthy account revealing what he witnessed during the elections. He said he witnessed several questionable issues with regards to ballots, computers, election software, as well as the chain of custody of ballots and election results.

Later, Giuliani himself will testify before a hearing in Michigan that they discovered 300,000 "illegitimate ballots" in the state.