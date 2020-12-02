A Nevada judge finally allows President Donald Trump's Campaign to inspect the voting equipment and present voter fraud evidence.

Trump tweeted this progress on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, stating, "A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election by 1:00 P.M. tomorrow."

According to Newsmax, Trump did not reveal any more details about the said order. It also said that Nevada officials denied Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud since the elections was carried out justly.

This development came in the face of the certification of election results that Joe Biden won for the Presidency in Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

One America News Network reported that the Nevada judge has set a hearing on December 3 to formally investigate the claims of widespread electoral fraud, as well as, attain electoral integrity.

Jenna Ellis, Trump's senior legal adviser, said that they will pursue their efforts to dispute the results of the elections even though certifications were already made, as per Newsmax.

"We are going to continue combatting election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes. Americans must be assured that the final results are fair and legitimate," Ellis said.

"Certification by state officials is simply a procedural step," she added.

In line with these certifications, Ellis remarked in her twitter account that the volume of evidence invalidates the certifications already made.

"Between Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Michigan hearings alone, DOZENS of witnesses have come forward testifying to their first-hand accounts of the corruption and fraud in this election. None of these tates can move forward in good faith with their false certifications," she retorted.

In a similar vein, the Trump Campaign's Nevada lawyer Jesse Binnall told One America News Network's Jenn Pellegrino in an interview that the certifications were premature and were merely a ministerial act. This is basically since evidence shows that it was Trump who won the elections.

"Results are really certified prematurely eventhough it is just a ministerial act. Because the simple fact is, there are thousands upon thousands of provable voter fraud in Nevada. Such instances of voter fraud that it's very, very clear that the certification results are wrong. Joe Biden didn't win Nevada. Donald Trump won Nevada," Binnall stressed.

Binnall cited in the same interview that a Clark County poll watcher witnessed at a Biden-Harris bus people filling out many ballots and putting them in the ballot boxes. He also mentioned instances of vote buying and of people using business or commercial addresses based on a study released by Dorothy Morgan.

Morgan's initial study revealed that the records of those who voted showed missing information such as sex, age, and date of birth, which are necessary for poll workers to confirm their identity. She said in her filed affidavit that this was historically strange considering there's 13,372 of them.

Amidst the volumes of election irregularities, Binnall expressed concern that election officials and mainstream media are turning a blind eye on it. He said that, worse, they are even gaslighting that election fraud is not true. He called on the need to put a stop to the fraudulent practices in elections.