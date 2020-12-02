An archaeologist suggests that the remaining foundation of a house found in Nazareth is evidence that this house was Jesus' childhood and adulthood home.

British Professor Ken Dark, from The University of Reading, uncovered what lies under the pillars of the Sisters of Nazareth Convent in Israel, Christian Headlines reported. Nazareth is a location of many significant historical events- biblically.

The excavation started in the year 1880, which leads to this surprising discovery of the British archaeologist. Although he was not the first person to uncover it, he pursued to dig more evidence. Professor Dark had been studying archaeology and was intrigued at the concept of the house under the convent.

He then started doing his research in the year 2006 and claimed that the structure fits the description of the home of Jesus according to an account from a seventh-century pilgrim.

He had been studying the Byzantine Era in Nazareth for over a decade, 14 years to be exact. After the research, he published a book, "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-period, Byzantine, and Crusader site in central Nazareth." This book contains all his claims and discoveries on what lies beneath the pillars of the said convent.

During an interview with the BBC he said, "I didn't go to Nazareth to find the house of Jesus, I was actually doing a study of the city's history as a Byzantine Christian pilgrimage center." He also added, "Nobody could have been more surprised than me."

He strongly emphasized that the house has a complete interior - living room and courtyard, even a terrace and a rooftop. The features of the house suggest that someone built it and has excellent knowledge of craftsmanship and rocks.

Professor Dark suggested that Joseph may have done this work. This notion might be plausible since the Bible, in Greek, says that Joseph was a "tekton" - a "craftsman" or a "builder," LifeWay explained.

The stance of the site was quite significant and whoever constructed it knows that this building is a house of someone important- in a religious manner.

Professor Dark also claimed, "We know from written evidence this church was believed in the Byzantine period to have been built on the site of Jesus' home and the dwelling preserved in its crypt."

"It's almost certainly the Church of the Nutrition, which was dedicated to the upbringing of Christ, and mentioned in a Seventh Century pilgrim's account," he told BBC.

The debate whether this house was "really" the home Mary, Joseph and Jesus during his childhood day were still impossible, Dark said.

The simple framework of this building might conclude that this was the home of Jesus here on earth. It was neither wealthy nor scarce in any means of living.

"[It's] by no means a conclusive case," he told CBS. "On the one hand, we can put forward a totally plausible case that this was Jesus's childhood home. But on the other hand, actually proving that is beyond the scope of the evidence. It's debatable whether it would ever be possible to prove that.