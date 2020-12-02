The mainstream media censored Dr. Anthony Fauci's statement saying kids should be in school with no risk of spreading the COVID-19.

Although none of the broadcast networks opposed it, no one also shared Fauci's statement on Nov. 29 saying kids should remain in their respective schools. He explained that there is no point in keeping children from going to schools since they do not spread the novel coronavirus as adults feared they would.

"Close the bars and keep the schools open is what we really say. Obviously, you don't have one size fits all. But as I said in the past, and as you accurately quoted me, the default position should be to try as best as possible, within reason, to keep the children in school or to get them back to school," Fauci said to ABC's Martha Raddatz, Newsbusters reported.

"If you look at the data, the spread among children and from children is not really very big at all, not like one would have suspected," he continued, as per the video ABC refused to air.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News Channel host supported Fauci's statement by saying the health department tortured the children of the United States for no apparent reason. Carlson added that the authorities admitted it.

"But the most amazing part -- and this really is the headline of the story -- is that they knew they were wrong when they did it," Carlson said. "But they kept lying about it even as American children began to kill themselves," he added.

The mainstream media seemed intent on not mentioning Fauci's statement that kids should be in school this season and instead concentrated more on his comments regarding other things like the recent Thanksgiving.

Carlson then skewered Fauci's statement to emphasize how the health czar suddenly turned to say kids should be in school - after eight months of forcing them to stay at home. He then mentioned some data sources proving that kids are not in serious danger from COVID-19.

He cited studies from the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Lancet, which were published in April and June respectively, and showed that the coronavirus does not pose a serious risk to children as it does to adults.

Carlson took a closer look at the US COVID-19 case statistics and showed that out of the total number of COVID-19 deaths, only 123 of them are under 18 years of age.

In California, the country's biggest state with a population of 40 million people, only two people under 18 died of the coronavirus. In New Jersey, no school-aged child died from COVID-19 despite the state being severely affected by the pandemic.

The Fox News host said that in those states, people below 18 die of accidents, drug overdoses, and suicide, but not of COVID-19. No one died due to the virus in those places.

Carlson added that given the fact that children do not spread the disease, some might argue the closure of schools was to protect the teachers and staff from acquiring the deadly virus. The host immediately explained that teachers and staff had 99.5 to 99.98 percent of chances to survive, not to mention that the kids themselves are at no risk of spreading the virus to others.

He also noted how inadequate remote learning is for kids, and how it has affected them badly, even to the point of affecting their mental health. Studies show that 40 percent of grades given this year were mostly F's. He added that there are a lot of students who did not register for online classes at all.