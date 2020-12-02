Joe Biden is making promises to LGBTQ activists to make their wishes "a top legislative priority," a report says.

According to an Associated Press report cited by the Christian Headlines, Biden will carry out almost every proposal laid out by the LGBTQ activists.

With his promise, restrictions for transgender individuals will be lifted and high-level positions will now be available to them in several federal agencies like the State Department and National Security Council. Biden also promised to reverse policies that include religious liberty under US President Trump's administration.

Weeks ago, Christianity Daily reported that one of Biden's early executive actions would be to sign an executive order that would reverse the majority - if not all - of US President Trump's pro-life policies.

In 2019, Trump's administration brought back the Protect Life Rule, a policy that was first signed in 1988 by former President Ronald Reagan, which aims to protect "life and conscience."

Under the Protect Life policy, using taxpayers' dollars to support, refer for, promote or even perform abortion is not allowed as a means of family planning. The policy also made it possible for employers not to pay for their employees' contraceptives if it goes against their moral or religious beliefs.

However, one of Biden's early plans once he becomes president would be to restore the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) and bring back funding to Planned Parenthood. These could set aside Trump's "Protect Life" rule, if not totally eliminate it.

In his vow to take swift actions to push for the LGBTQ agenda, Biden also told his supporters that he will reverse several more of President Trump's policies.

In a statement, Biden said that he will make the Equality Act a top priority - a legislative order that Trump is opposed to.

"I will make enactment of the Equality Act a top legislative priority during my first 100 days - a priority that Donald Trump opposes."

With the Equality Act, LGBTQ discriminations will be lifted and they will be given more rights in several sectors such as public services, health, and housing to name a few. Schools will also be pressured to allow their transgender students to use locker rooms and bathrooms that reflect their gender identity.

The official Biden website also said that he will reverse policies of Trump that "misuse" broad exemptions.

"Biden will reverse Trump's policies misusing these broad exemptions and fight so that no one is turned away from a business or refused service by a government official just because of who they are or who they love."

Biden has been a champion for the LGBTQ community for years after he endorsed same-sex marriage when he was still vice president in 2012.

If the Equality Act will become a law, it can become a "dangerous game changer" to religious liberty because it might force religious organizations to operate against their moral beliefs.

For now, the future is still uncertain for Joe Biden. Assuming that the Equality Act will be passed in the House, the bill will still need the support of several Republicans to be passed in the Senate.