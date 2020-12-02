It seems that for two years in a row, Twitter has censored President Donald Trump's posts but never Biden thanks to their new algorithm that is hard at work, says a report.

Newsbusters revealed that since Nov. 23, Trump's posts on Twitter were censored 63 times.

In one of his posts, Trump said that the freedom of the press is long gone because the media refuse to report real facts and figures. The post said:

"Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That's why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where's Hunter!"

Not long after, Twitter labeled the tweet saying, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

Big Tech and the Fake News Media have partnered to Suppress. Freedom of the Press is gone, a thing of the past. That's why they refuse to report the real facts and figures of the 2020 Election or even, where's Hunter! https://t.co/8lRglItLJt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

In their blog, Twitter announced last Oct. 9 that labeled tweets are "already de-amplified" so that their users can make "informed decisions."

"Tweets with labels are already de-amplified through our own recommendation systems and these new prompts will give individuals more context on labeled Tweets so they can make more informed decisions on whether or not they want to amplify them to their followers."

If a Twitter user still wishes to retweet a labeled or censored tweet, he or she will then receive a prompt that would point them to "credible information."

Twitter adds, "Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital. These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet."

The censored tweet of President Trump which seems to be criticizing Big Tech and fake news spreading did not mention anything about election fraud.

It was reported that Twitter seems to have hidden some of Trump's first tweets stating that his vote advantage "started to magically disappear."

The tweet read:

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key states, in almost all instances Democrat run and controlled.

"Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE."

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the "pollsters" got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Twitter censored the posts not long after claiming it to be "disputed" and "misleading."

The Big Tech company also censored earlier posts by President Trump after tweeting about his win.

Twitter explicitly explained that "claiming victory before election results have been certified" is a violation of their Civic Integrity Policy.

On a side note, Twitter did not censor Biden's tweet when he said that he will win the election which puts a blatant bias even if a censorship algorithm is already in place.

Even more surprising in the report was the fact that from May 31, 2018 up to now, Twitter has already censored President Donald Trump's posts for 325 times. And it keeps labeling his tweets - when looking at Trump's Twitter account @realDonaldTrump, viewers will see "This claim about election fraud is disputed" even if his tweets are factual and are highly verifiable.

Biden, on the other hand, has not personally experienced any censorship from Twitter. On top of that, none of his campaign posts had been censored on the social platform.