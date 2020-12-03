US President Donald Trump's campaign filed a lawsuit in Madison, Wisconsin, alleging that the state abused over 220,000 votes in two of the most Democratic-claimed counties, reports say.

According to a Newsmax report, Trump filed the complaint after the Governor of the State, Tony Evers, said Joe Biden won. The campaign requested the Wisconsin Court to take the case seriously and proceed with the higher courts directly.

In Wisconsin, Trump's legal team, lead by Jim Troupis, former Circuit Court Judge, stated that this recount provided the campaign a "unique ability" to examine ballots and do the recount.

Troupis said that the recount presumably won't change the matter of course in this election. Instead, it will expose how the Wisconsin State abused the electoral proceedings.

The legal team said that the battle to win the votes is not the lawsuit's primary concern, relatively, to question the vote counts' integrity.

The Trump legal team said "exposing exactly how the election processes were abused in Wisconsin holds enormous value for this election beyond a victory for President Trump. Regardless, we're demonstrating that the results of this election unequivocally ought to be questioned."

The lawsuit also emphasizes the lack of effort on the part of Milwaukee and Madison state officials to ensure compliance to Wisconsin election laws, which resulted to tens of thousands of votes cast "well outside of the bounds of Wisconsin law."

Further allegations in the lawsuit said that the filed ballots did not undergo proper procedures, and the officials did not require the proper filing of the absentee application. The law strictly requires absentee voters to submit request forms before casting votes. Ballots that failed to adhere to this rule are questionable and needs further interrogation.

Additionally, Trump's lawsuit team pointed out that the law requires ballots that are incorrectly filled out, missing details, or damaged, be returned to voters so they can rectify mistakes, and resubmit the files after the necessary corrections are made.

In this instance, however, municipal staff were "illegally altering ballot envelopes themselves," the legal team said. This action itself is considered an offense to the voters and the law.

The lawsuit also points out how voters were able to circumvent voter ID laws. The Trump legal team pointed out that voters will only be able to claim absentee voter status if they were "indefinitely confined." This status refers to those who are "physically ill, infirm, elderly or disabled." It also refers to those who can't vote due to the aforementioned conditions.

Earlier this year, Democrat election officials told people they can still claim absentee voting status because of the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of their condition, the Trump campaign said. This resulted to a 600% and 500% increase in the number of people saying they were indefinitely confined in Dane County and Milwaukee County, respectively.

The lawsuit says those who voted under the terms of indefinite confinement without meeting the criteria for it voted "fraudulently," and their "illegal ballots" must not be counted.

The Trump campaign also indicated that in Madison there were over 200 "unlawful polling locations" scattered throughout the city's "Democracy in the Park voting events." Ballots cast in these locations "were illegally cast."

"What's truly alarming about these events is that not only did they not follow the law, but Joe Biden's campaign encouraged this unlawful voting," a Trump campaign official told Fox News.

Trump's legal team also emphasized that the Democrats' motives for these actions "is clear."

"They want Joe Biden to win at all costs, regardless of whether the votes for him are legal or illegal," a campaign official said.

The Trump campaign lawsuit is meant to prevent legal voters from being disenfranchised with the electoral system, and so that only legal votes will be counted, officials said.