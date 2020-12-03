A communist Chinese government-linked bank gave $400M to Dominion Voting Systems a month before the US Elections, investigations show.

According to Infowars, an investigation that looked into the Dominion Voting System discovered SEC filings which revealed two instances where its parent company, Staple Street Capital, received hundreds of millions from UBS Securities - which is a Swiss bank that co-owns UBS Securities Co. Ltd. with the Chinese government.

"On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities," the investigation said.

The investigation also cited that Staple Street Capital on December 2014 received from UBS Securities the amount of $200,000,000.

A valuable evidence, this strengthens allegations that the Chinese government meddled in the elections to help Joe Biden win.

Dominion Voting Systems, in addition, was accused by President Donald Trump for sabotage. In particular, miscrediting 221,000 Pennsylvania votes for Trump to Joe Biden and deleting 2.7M votes for Trump. Dominion was used in 28 states during the elections or 40% of US voters.

Dominion was also put on spotlight during the hearing held last Monday, November 30, by the Trump Campaign's legal team and local Republicans in Arizona and Michigan after cyber security experts revealed that it was vulnerable to hackers.

According to the investigation, Dominion Voting System was acquired in 2018 by Staple Street Capital, which is affiliated with UBS Securities.

UBS Securities, on the other hand, co-owns the Chinese investment bank UBS Securities Co. Ltd. with the Chinese government at a 24.99% and 75.01% share.

The Chinese government owns UBS Securities Co., Ltd through its government corporations: Beijing Guoxiang at 33%, Guangdong Comm. Group at 14.01%, China Guiodian at 14% and COFCO Group at 14%.

All the owners of UBS Securities Co. Ltd. are alleged to be Communist Chinese front groups, as per Infowars.

Alex Jones of Infowars revealed that these information is known to the White House and the Pentagon.

Meanwhile, former US government Intel Dr. Steve Pieczenik confirmed these information on Dominion Voting System in his interview at The Alex Jones Show yesterday, December 2. Pieczenik also reinstated his claims that there are deep operatives aimed in exposing the fraudulent 2020 Presidential Elections.

"Dominion was a corrupt company from the very start," Pieczenik told Jones, "We understood what the Chinese did."

Pieczenik added that after his first interview with Jones, the Chinese government was alarmed and someone from China had to call him up about his first guesting telling him they don't want to get in trouble regarding their investments in Dominion.

In addition, Pieczenik also stressed that they already know what servers were compromised during the elections.

"We already know which servers have been compromised. We know exactly what has been happening. There's a reason why military intelligence and not civilian intelligence have been brought in," he said.

Previously, Dominion Voting Systems rebutted the claims of the Trump Campaign in a statement read by its spokesperson to the Denver Post last November 12.

"Dominion Voting Systems categorically denies any claims about any vote switching or alleged software issues with our voting systems. Our systems continue to reliably and accurately count ballots, and state and local election authorities have publicly confirmed the integrity of the process," they said.