The votes for President Donald Trump were automatically flipped for Vice President Joe Biden in Maricopa County in Arizona, according to County GOP Vice Chairman Linda Brickman.

Testifying before the members of the Arizona State Legislature, Brickman narrated the irregularities she witnessed and the untoward incidents she experienced during the elections.

Brickman, a veteran elections worker, said that the Trump vote she read was automatically converted by the Dominion Voting System into a Biden vote.

"I observed, with my Democratic partner, the preparation of a new ballot, since the original one was soiled, or wouldn't go through the tabulators," she said,

"I read her a Trump Republican ballot, and as soon as she entered it into the system, the ballot defaulted on the screen to a Biden Democratic ballot," she added.

She then reported what happened to election supervisors at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center who she said threatened her.

Other people in the room with her during the counting also witnessed what she did. She said there were many people who were threatened as well.

In addition, Brickman also cited the failure to correctly match signatures were ignored in the interest of time.

She said that the standards for verifying signatures were lowered as time passed from 15 points of similarities to none.

A similar incident she recalled in line with the signatures involved unmatched ones with the envelopes, as well as, names on it. Then there was also seeing ballots with the same penmanship on the envelopes.

She was then told to just pass through each signature verification.

Brickman clarified that what she experienced is not the way an election should be run. As such, she decided to speak up about it to stand for truth in the hope that the integrity of the elections would be protected.

Previously, Brickman did not issue a certification outrightly on the election results. She instead requested an investigation on the Dominion Voting System machines because of what she experienced.

She signed the Certificate Of Accuracy on the 2020 GE Post-Test Combined Voting Equipment Test of Maricopa County during its state law required logic and accuracy test last November 18, but placed a note, beside her name, that said "certification denied."

She told Arizona Mirror that she wanted to know what was going on in the machine.

Despite the note she placed on the certificate, the Maricopa County Elections Department vouched for the accuracy of the voting system because another Republican has signed it.

The Maricopa County is the largest in the Country comprising 2M votes for the 2020 elections.

Besides Brickman, there were around a dozen more whistleblowers who came out before the Arizona State Legislators and testified on election fraud.

These included witnesses who testified completely illegible signatures on the ballots that do not resemble what they were being matched to, who were surprised receiving truckloads of ballots after they were done counting, and who was refused to observe at least 2,000 ballots, among others.

In a similar vein, Mayor Rudy Giuliani urged Arizona state legislators last Monday to protect the sacred right to vote.

"We're facing multiple charges in multiple states of a--unheard of in our history--invasion of our sacred right to vote," he said.