President Donald Trump shared a must read article outlining Vice President Joe Biden's incredulous election performance, a report says.

According to a report by One America Network's Jen Pellegrino, Trump called the article written by J.B. Shurk at The Federalist Website as a "must-read."

"It is impossible for Biden to overcome these and even greater odds," Pellegrino quoted Trump in saying in relation to the article.

The article on spotlight is entitled "5 More Ways Joe Biden Magically Outperformed Election Norms".

"Surely the journalist class should be intrigued by the historic implausibility of Joe Biden's victory. That they are not is curious, to say the least," read Shurk's note on the article that appeared below its title.

According to Shurk, these magic performance involved the following: 80 million votes, winning despite losing most bellwether counties, winning despite Democrat losses everywhere else, and overcoming Trump's commanding primary vote.

The reasons for these were then detailed in the article.

On the 80 million votes, Shurk said that majority of Americans opted for a "Washington politician who's been in office for nearly 50 years".

Shurk, who hails from Daniel Boone County, pointed out that no incumbent president who ran for re-election in American history has gained 74 million votes and still did not win against his opponent.

This is on top of the fact that Trump's current votes was ten million higher when he won in 2016. Yet Biden overrun it and that of former president Barack Obama's popular vote totals.

On winning despite losing most Bellwether counties, Shurk highlighted that Biden is the "first president in 60 years to lose the states of Ohio and Florida on his way to election".

Ohio and Florida have historically set the outcome of national elections.

"Trump won 51 of them by an average of 15 points, while the other seven went to Biden by around four points. Bellwether counties overwhelmingly chose President Trump, but Biden found a path to victory anyway," Shurk stressed.

On Biden winning despite Democrat losses everywhere else, Shurk quoted The Western Journal Senior Staff Writer Randy DeSoto on Trump being the only incumbent president in American history to lose re-election while his party members won in the House of Representatives.

Democrats failed to get a single state house post despite Republicans winning in both the House and Senate across the country and in New Hampshire, respectively.

On Biden overcoming Trump's commanding primary vote, Shurk enumerated three incidents that made this unprecedented as per David Chapman, a political analyst.

"First, no incumbent who has received 75 percent of the total primary vote has lost re-election. Second, President Trump received 94 percent of the primary vote, which is the fourth highest of all time (higher than Dwight Eisenhower, Nixon, Clinton, or Obama). In fact, Trump is only one of five incumbents since 1912 to receive more than 90 percent of the primary vote. Third, Trump set a record for most primary votes received by an incumbent when more than 18 million people turned out for him in 2020 (the previous record, held by Bill Clinton, was half that number)," Shurk said.