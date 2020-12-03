There is enough evidence to establish a pattern of voter fraud during the 2020 elections according to political strategist Richard Samuel "Dick" Morris.

In an interview with Newsmax's American Agenda last December 1, Morris cited various incidents that serve as evidence to this.

"I think that the issue of scale, you have obstruction from the secretaries of state, you have obstruction from the courts, the Democratic-controlled courts, and it's very hard to penetrate that to get evidence enough to reverse several million votes, but there certainly is enough episodic evidence to establish a pattern of fraud," he said.

Morris, a renowned American political author and political campaign consultant, also highlighted the participation of the Dominion Voting System in this election fraud.

"But this fraud was so deeply concealed within the voting machines that it was almost undetectable. You would need a top-level forensic computer expert to go in there and detect it," he stressed.

He explained that it was hard to detect since the results "could be flipped, votes could be altered".

He pointed out that the machines "with the sole intention of creating a system that could be hacked without anyone knowing about it".

In addition, Morris questioned the statement of Justice Department Attorney General William Barr that there is no widespread election fraud. Barr declared President Donald Trump's claims as baseless that it can not change the 2020 election outcome.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in election," the Associated Press quoted Barr in saying during an interview they held with him last Tuesday.

Barr revealed that he appointed US Attorney John Durham to continue to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe after Biden takes seat in January 2021, as per Associated Press.

This remark came despite dozens of whistleblowers on election irregularities and fraud coming out in the open from Arizona and Michigan in investigation hearings held by their respective state legislators last Monday.

The said whistleblowers were witnesses and poll watchers who presented first hand accounts on election fraud. Most notable of which was Jesse Morgan, a truck driver with USBS subcontractor, who was asked to deliver 288,000 completed ballots to Pennsylvania.

ABC News reported that, because of this statement, Barr had an intense meeting with Trump that lasted more than two hours on Tuesday.

After the said meeting, a statement was sent by a DOJ spokesperson to the media regarding the misreporting of Bar's interview with the Associated Press, ABC News said.

"Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated. The Department will continue to receive and vigorously pursue all specific and credible allegations of fraud as expeditiously as possible," the spokesperson said in the statement.

ABC News said their sources said that Trump privately expressed his anger toward Barr and has even floated the possibility of removing him though the same sources would not elaborate more information on why the meeting was intense.