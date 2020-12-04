Senator Lindsey Graham urged President Donald Trump's legal team to make a case in court in the face of the evidences they have accumulated from the hearings held Monday, November 30, with respective state legislators in Arizona and Michigan.

The call aims to help the Trump Campaign strengthen its claims on fraud during the election. Graham, who is a Republican from South Carolina, said this would be the most appropriate action on the matter over doing a video released to the public to prove the claims, reported Newsmax.

Graham, who is Chairman of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, said this in line with the video the president released on Wednesday on the election being "rigged". The said video was released in the president's Facebook page and lasted for almost 46 minutes.

"Keep fighting Mr. President. Make your case in court and just fight as hard as you can," he said in an interview with Fox News Show.

"You're making all these claims," he added addressing the Trump legal team, "you gotta prove it. Doing a video is not proof. You need to take these claims into a court of law and get relief."

Graham is currently being accused by a former US attorney, Michael Moore, of potential criminal interference in the elections after allegedly pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out valid mail ballots, as per Slate.

Raffensperger purported, as reported by Slate, that Graham "could toss all mail ballots from any county" with a high rate of signatures that don't match those on a voter's registration form.

In addition, he allegedly further pushed that "ballots with matching signatures be rejected in precincts with large populations of Black voters". These directives, if proven true, would appear that Graham wanted votes to be credited to Trump by throwing out some Democratic ballots.

Moore said that Raffensperger's accusations presented Graham committing a criminal offense under Georgia law, particularly the solicitation to commit election fraud aside from the illegality of disqualifying valid ballots.

As stated in Georgia law, a solicitation pertains to an individual who "solicits, requests, commands, importunes, or otherwise attempts to cause". The law also prohibits interference with a secretary of state's performance of election duties and anyone doing so would be culpable despite failing to induce fraud.

Graham denied the allegations saying that his call made to Raffensperger on November 13 was mischaracterized since he was only looking to protect the integrity of the election, Forbes reported.

With 10M views and 311,000 shares as of writing time (even more on YouTube), the president's video on Wednesday was an update on their efforts to restore integrity in the elections. He coined the video as "the most important speech" he has ever made that is meant "to prove almost nothing to exercise our greatest privilege: the right to vote" and to ensure that "the Constitutional process must be allowed to continue."

"As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws of the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election systems which is now under coordinated assault and siege," he said.